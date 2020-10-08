The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit 4K Blu-ray Box Sets Are Back With SteelBook and Giftset Editions

Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies finally hitting 4K Ultra HD is a very big deal, so it's no surprise that Warner Bros. went all out with the Blu-ray box sets. Pre-orders for LOTR and The Hobbit 4K / Digital Blu-ray sets are live in standard, SteelBook (pictured above), and Giftset editions (pictured below) with a release date set for December 1st. The sets actually launched yesterday, but listings at both Amazon and Best Buy were pulled down after a short period for unknown reasons. However, they are back up and running now, and you'll find links to all of the options below.

Full details on the LOTR and Hobbit sets have not been revealed at the time of writing, but the images reveal that The Lord of the Rings collections (standard, SteelBook, and Giftset) will include 9-discs - 3 discs each for The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King. The Hobbit collections (standard and SteelBook) will include 6-discs - 2 discs each for An Unexpected Journey, The Desolation of Smaug. and The Battle of the Five Armies. Pre-orders are live via the following links:

The set was officially announced by none other than Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin) via the video below. He notes that Peter Jackson oversaw the 4K remasters himself.

We're still waiting on the full details from Warner Bros. on the LOTR and Hobbit 4K Blu-ray sets, so stay tuned. Additional information will be added when it becomes available.

