The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit 4K Blu-ray Box Sets Are Available Now

The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies have finally arrived on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray starting today, December 1st, with remasters overseen by Peter Jackson himself. Warner Bros is offering fans multiple options to own it - standard, SteelBook, and Gift Set for LOTR and standard, SteelBook for The Hobbit. If you look around the internet, reviews for the set have been overwhelmingly positive, so you can feel pretty confident about adding them to your library or gifting them to LOTR fans. That said, now would be the time to reserve a copy since we're starting to see sell outs.

Your options for ordering the LOTR and The Hobbit 4K / Digital Blu-ray set are listed via the links below. The Lord of the Rings collections (standard, SteelBook, and Giftset) will include 9-discs - 3 discs each for The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King. The Hobbit collections (standard and SteelBook) will include 6-discs - 2 discs each for An Unexpected Journey, The Desolation of Smaug. and The Battle of the Five Armies.

The set was officially announced by none other than Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin) via the video below.

If you can stand to wait past the holidays, an Ultimate Collector's Edition is on the way for Summer 2021 that will include all six LOTR and The Hobbit films in 4K with new bonus content. Additional information will be added when it becomes available.

