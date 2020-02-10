Marvel Thanos One:12 Collective Figure is Available to Pre-Order

We have to say, this One:12 Collective Thanos figure from Mezco Toyz looks great – especially the head sculpts. Three of those are included, along with six interchangeable hands, a Cosmic Cube accessory, 32 points of articulation, and an Infinity Gauntlet that lights up.

The body and costume may be a bit stubby and baggy-looking, but the detail on this 8.25-inch figure is pretty fantastic overall. Will it be enough for you to plunk down $155 though? If so, pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth with free shipping slated for August. If that’s too rich for your blood, you might consider getting one of the Marvel Legends comics Thanos figures that Hasbro released as a Walmart exclusive back in 2018. That figure sold out long ago, but you can still get one on eBay in the $40 range.



In other Marvel action figure news, Hasbro’s new Marvel Legends Series 6-inch Venom figure was revealed recently. It’s a repaint of the Monster Venom Build-A-Figure from a full Venom figure wave that they released back in 2018.

This Monster Venom looks a little better than the original version, but the best part is that you no longer have to purchase six figures to get one. You can pre-order the standalone Venom figure on Entertainment Earth for $29.99 with shipping slated for March. Note that the the original Venom figure wave has been discontinued and currently commands high prices on eBay (especially if you buy the complete Monster Venom BAF).

