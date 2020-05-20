Massive Funko Pop BOGO 50% Off Sale is Live: Baby Yoda, Marvel, DC, Anime, and More

Once or twice a year Entertainment Earth drops a buy one, get one 50% off sale on thousands of popular Funko Pops, and the 2020 edition is live now. It's one of the biggest Funko sales of the year with over 4000 Pop figures up for grabs, including new Baby Yoda Pops, Marvel, DC, My Hero Academia, Pokemon, Dragon Ball, and more - a lot more (even exclusives).

You can shop the entire Funko Pop BOGO sale right here at Entertainment Earth until June 2nd. The list of eligible Pop figures will vary over that time as new Pops are added and others sell out. To help you get started, we've listed some of our favorite Pop figures in the sale below.

The list above is only a handful of the Pops that are available, so head on over to Entertainment Earth to shop them all (use the toolbar to break the sale down and focus on your favorite fandoms). Note that shipping is free on in stock orders over $79. You can shop the sale by in-stock only items right here.

On a related note, Funko is running a Funkoween in May event during the week of May 18th to May 22nd. You can keep tabs on all of the new Halloween-themed Pop figure releases via our Funko page. So far, the hottest ticket items have been a wave of new Edward Scissorhands Pop figures and a 13-Day Halloween Pop advent calendar. We also expect to see a new wave of The Haunted Mansion Pop figures before the week is out.

