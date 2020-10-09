Masters of the Universe's Iconic Castle Grayskull Playset Is Back

New York Comic Con is a bit different this year, but that doesn't mean there aren't some cool surprises for fans, and that is especially true if you're a fan of Masters of the Universe. In celebration of He-Man's 38th Birthday, Mattel has surprised fans of the franchise by bringing back the iconic Castle Grayskull playset! The beloved playset has been reimagined for longtime fans and new fans of the franchise, and now you can pre-order the playset at Walmart.com for $74.97 right now. You can also check out the new and improved Castle Grayskull starting on the next slide.

The Castle Grayskull playset works with the recently released Masters of the Universe Origins figures that are also available at Walmart. The playset features a reimagined sculpt that captures the feel of the original playset, and features a number of interactive elements, including a mouth drawbridge, trap door, a throne room, a working elevator, and laser cannons.

The Castle Grayskull playset also comes with an exclusive Sorceress figure from the Origins line, and she will only be available in this playset.

You can find the official description below.

"Castle Grayskull: It’s the mighty Eternia fortress of mystery and power for He-Man® and his foes! This diorama-style Castle Grayskull playset offers countless hours of creative action and adventurous fun for MOTU fans. Large-scale playset opens to reveal a four-room interior – great for storytelling play and display. Includes lots of MOTU themed accessories for maximum customization! Includes real working elevator and trap door that fans of the original are sure to love. Set also comes with a special edition Sorceress® figure and can display all other Origins 5.5-inch figures (sold separately). Masters of the Universe® fans will have a blast playing out MOTU scenes and inventing their own action stories in the famous structure known as the center of the battle between good and evil. By the power of Grayskull! Colors and decorations may vary."

The Castle Grayskull playset launches in Spring of 2021, and you can check out up-close images of the playset starting on the next slide!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.