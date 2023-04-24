Mattel and Hasbro Teaming Up for Co-Branded Games and Toys

Toy industry giants Hasbro and Mattel have joined forces, inking a deal to produce co-branded toys and games which will allow for crossover products lie Barbie-branded Monopoly games and Hot Wheels vehicles with designs inspired by the Transformers. The pair have inked a licensing pact that will create a partnership between the two biggest names in the American toy market, and allow for crossover between some massive brands, according to industry watchers at Toybook.

The announcement comes ahead of Q1 earnings reports for both companies, and is likely geared toward generating enthusiasm for what's to come, especially as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Barbie are both headed to cinemas in the weeks and months to come.

This fall, Hasbro will offer the Barbie Monopoly games, and Mattel will bring out Transformers UNO games. Transformers will also head to the world of Hot Wheels in early 2024.

The announcement comes after a closed-door sneak preview at Spielwarenmesse, the Nuremberg International Toy Fair, earlier this year. Industry insiders have known about it, but it's now official and out there for the world.

"We are excited to pair some of the most popular brands together for the first time," says Nick Karamanos, Senior Vice President of Entertainment Partnerships at Mattel. "This collaboration features world-class intellectual property (IP), celebrates the timeless appeal of these brands, and creates unique play opportunities for fans."

"With the major theatrical releases of the Transformers and Barbie movies this summer, we're excited to bring brand-new play experiences to fans, families, and movie and toy lovers all around the world," says Casey Collins, President, Global Licensed Consumer Products & Business Development at Hasbro. "Working with iconic brands in pop culture truly showcases our strategy in action, as we continue to expand our product experiences for audiences everywhere."

Hasbro's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Paramount) hits theaters on June 9 while Mattel's Barbie (Warner Bros.) arrives on July 21. Both have a lot of enthusiasm behind them, with Rise of the Beasts riding the critical high of Bumblebee and generating a ton of nostalgia from kids who grew up with Beast Wars; and Barbie feeling like a pastel-feminist-comedy that movies like Josie and the Pussycats laid the groundwork for.