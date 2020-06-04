New Jurassic Park Amber Collection Figures Include Dennis Nedry With a Barbasol Can

Several new Jurassic Park toys have launched in recent days, but Mattel's Dennis Nedry 6-inch Amber Collection figure is something special. The Wayne Knight action figure that you've always wanted comes complete with a swappable head covered in Dilophosaurus poison spray, alternate hands, and a tiny, officially licensed Barbasol can with separate dinosaur DNA vials. To complete the scene, Mattel is also offering a 6-inch figure of the Dilophosaurus that took him out in the original film.

The Jurassic Park Dennis Nedry 6-Inch Scale Amber Collection action figure is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $26.99 with shipping slated for July. The Dilophosaurus figure is also available to pre-order at Entertainment Earth for $31.99 with shipping slated for July. It includes a swappable frill to recreate the Dennis Nedry death scene along with an East Dock sign accessory with a spinning arrow and a figure display stand. A gallery of images for both figures can be found below.

Additional new releases in the Mattel's Jurassic Park collection include the following:

Finally, Merchoid recently launched several limited edition Jurassic Park items that include a .999 Silver Plated Opening Weekend VIP Ticket ($49.99), Amber Edition Welcome Kit ($179.99), and a Premium Welcome Kit ($57.99). As you'll see, the Welcome Kits are loaded with all kinds of fun stuff.

