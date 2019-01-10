Mickey Ice Cream Bars Coming to Grocery Stores for Limited Time

Disneyland tickets may be getting seriously more expensive this year, but if a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth isn’t in your budget right now that’s okay because you will still be able to enjoy one of the theme park’s most iconic treats with just a quick trip to the grocery store.

In honor of Mickey Mouse‘s 90th birthday, Nestle has partnered with Disney to bring Mickey Ice Cream Bars — you know, the ones shaped like Mickey Mouse ears! — to supermarkets nationwide starting in February (via Just Disney).

Now, there are a few slight catches to these special birthday-edition bars. For starters, they sweet treats available at the store are just a little bit smaller than the ones you can get in the park — store versions are 3 oz. each while park versions are a little bigger at 4 oz. It’s a small sacrifice considering that not only have the bars never been available outside of the park previously but the box of six will cost just under $8. One ice cream bar inside the park is around $6.

The other catch doesn’t have quite as sweet a side to it, though. The special-edition Mickey Ice Cream are only available for a limited time, so fans of the iconic ice cream will want to get theirs before they’re relegated back to the park for good.

Of course, if ice cream isn’t your thing there are plenty of other ways you can commemorate Mickey’s special birthday. The classic character has also been given the Funko Pop treatment with a series of the figures. If experiences rather than things are more your cup of tea, there’s also the Mickey: The True Original Exhibition currently open in New York. That exhibition runs through February 10th.

Disney describes Mickey: The True Original Exhibition as “an immersive, pop-up art exhibition inspired by Mickey’s status as a ‘true original’ and his global impact on popular culture and art. From his beginning in black and white in Steamboat Willie to the technicolor world of more than 100 cartoon shorts, exhibition guests will step into an unforgettable journey of Mickey moments reimagined.”

“We hope guests will enjoy the exhibition’s larger-than-life multimedia art installations, photo-worthy experiences and even a few surprises,” says Ken Potrock, President, Consumer Products Commercialization, Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products. “We’ve partnered with the best muralists, sculptors, artists and designers to create original works that convey Mickey’s optimism and imagination.”

What do you think about the special, birthday commemorative Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Bars? Let us know in the comments below.