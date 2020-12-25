Monster Hunter Launches On 4K Blu-ray

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

Paul W. S. Anderson's Monster Hunter film, which is based on Capcom's video game series, managed to rise to the top of the box office on the weekend before Christmas. Needless to say, the bar was low and you probably haven't seen it. That's about to change because the film is heading to Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray with a March 2nd release date, and pre-orders are live now.

You can reserve a copy of Monster Hunter in Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray here on Amazon and here at Best Buy for $22.99 to $29.99. However, you might want to hold out a bit to see if Best Buy delivers one of their exclusive SteelBooks for this release - a fancy cover with huge monsters on it seems like a no-brainer. Details on special features were not available at the time of writing.

If you're unfamiliar, the official description for the Monster Hunter movie reads:

"Behind our world, there is another -- a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported from our world to the new one, the unflappable lieutenant receives the shock of her life. In a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers and unstoppable, terrifying attacks, Artemis teams up with a mysterious hunter who has found a way to fight back."

Based on Capcom's video game series, Monster Hunter is directed by Paul W. S. Anderson. It stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, Tip "T. I." Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung and Ron Perlman.

