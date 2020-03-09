Get Ready for Neil Gaiman's The Sandman Netflix Series With This Box Set

In July of last year, Netflix confirmed that Neil Gaiman's iconic The Sandman comic book series from DC / Vertigo would (finally) be adapted into a live action show. However, it looks as though the coronavirus pandemic has delayed production of the series just as it was ready to get stared. That's unfortunate, but, on the bright side, it will give Gaiman and company extra time to polish the scripts. It will also give you time to get caught up on the source material thanks to this new box set that collects the full run of the comics.

The Sandman box set includes ten paperback volumes with a fancy new Dave McKean illustrated slipcase. Along with the main stories, the set will include the Endless Nights sequel, The Dream Hunters novella and comic book versions, and the prequel Overture. The breakdown of the main stories are as follows:

Preludes and Nocturnes: Collecting The Sandman #1–8

The Doll's House: Collecting The Sandman #9–16

Dream Country: Collecting The Sandman #17–20

Season of Mists: Collecting The Sandman #21–28

A Game of You: Collecting The Sandman #32–37

Fables and Reflections: Collecting The Sandman #29–31, 38–40, 50; Sandman Special #1; and Vertigo Preview No. 1

Brief Lives: Collecting The Sandman #41–49

Worlds' End: Collecting The Sandman #51–56

The Kindly Ones: Collecting The Sandman #57–69 and Vertigo Jam No. 1

The Wake: Collecting The Sandman #70–75

At the time of writing, The Sandman box set is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $225 (10% off) with a release date slated for September 29th. That might be the biggest discount offered on this set during the pre-order period, so lock it down while you can. Even if it isn't, you'll automatically get the better price with their pre-order guarantee.

If you are unfamiliar, a brief description of The Sandman can be found below.

"The Sandman universe is a master-creation following Dream, also known as Morpheus, lord of the Dreaming -- a vast, hallucinatory landscape that houses all the dreams of any and everyone who has ever existed. Gods, demons, mortals, and everything in between. All dreamers visit the Dreaming and have an opportunity to teach Morpheus some surprising lessons.

After being captive for 70 years, Morpheus will have to go on a journey to reclaim his objects of power and bring order to the Dreaming."

