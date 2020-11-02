Neil Gaiman's The Sandman Box Set Gets a Massive 51% Off Deal

The Netflix series based on the iconic The Sandman comic book series from DC / Vertigo is on the way, and creator Neil Gaiman likes what he sees so far. We probably won't see the show air on Netflix until late 2021 or 2022, but that gives you plenty of time to get caught up on the source material thanks to this new box set that collects the full run of the comics. What's more, the price dropped like a brick today from $225 to $123.22 here on Amazon - a whopping 51% off.

The Sandman box set includes ten paperback volumes (3000 pages) with a fancy new Dave McKean illustrated slipcase. Along with the main stories, the set will include the Endless Nights sequel, The Dream Hunters novella and comic book versions, and the prequel Overture. The breakdown of the main stories are as follows:

Preludes and Nocturnes: Collecting The Sandman #1–8

The Doll's House: Collecting The Sandman #9–16

Dream Country: Collecting The Sandman #17–20

Season of Mists: Collecting The Sandman #21–28

A Game of You: Collecting The Sandman #32–37

Fables and Reflections: Collecting The Sandman #29–31, 38–40, 50; Sandman Special #1; and Vertigo Preview No. 1

Brief Lives: Collecting The Sandman #41–49

Worlds' End: Collecting The Sandman #51–56

The Kindly Ones: Collecting The Sandman #57–69 and Vertigo Jam No. 1

The Wake: Collecting The Sandman #70–75

At the time of writing, The Sandman box set is available to order here on Amazon for $123.22. That is a ridiculously good deal that probably won't last very long. Take advantage while you can.

If you are unfamiliar, a brief description of The Sandman can be found below.

"The Sandman universe is a master-creation following Dream, also known as Morpheus, lord of the Dreaming -- a vast, hallucinatory landscape that houses all the dreams of any and everyone who has ever existed. Gods, demons, mortals, and everything in between. All dreamers visit the Dreaming and have an opportunity to teach Morpheus some surprising lessons.

After being captive for 70 years, Morpheus will have to go on a journey to reclaim his objects of power and bring order to the Dreaming."

