Nerf Reinvents The Water Balloon

It's January, so many us aren't thinking about outdoor water balloon fights at the moment, but summer will be here before you know it. With that in mind, Hasbro has announced that the humble water balloon is getting an upgrade. In what might be the most straightforward product name in human history, NERF Better Than Balloons promises to deliver a next gen weapon for the moist battlefield of tomorrow.

How is NERF Better than Balloons....better than balloons you ask? For starters, the pods come attached on individual sheets, which means that you can fill 12 pods at once and really build up your arsenal fast. The self-sealing pods can be separated easily, and are engineered to stay in one piece when they burst, making clean up easier. The packs even come with a reusable nozzle to attach to your garden hose.

The pods come in packs of 36, 108, and 228 with prices that range from $4.99 to $19.99. Are they more expensive than regular balloons? Absolutely. However, for the casual water balloon fight enthusiast, they might be worth it. Endlessly filling up water balloons can definitely take away from the fun. However, if you're on a budget and you want to stockpile balloons in bulk for your bunker, then these might not be for you. You can order NERF Better than Balloons in 108 count packs here on Amazon now. The 36 and 228 count packs will launch on February 1st and should be available here at Walmart as well.

From the official description: "NERF BETTER THAN BALLOONS BRAND is the water balloon alternative for a revolution in water play! There are so many ways to play with these colorful water pods! Pop them, stomp them, throw them, and splash them! Make up all kinds of games with these versatile water pods that are fun for everyone ages 3+. NERF BETTER THAN BALLOONS self-sealing pods are engineered to stay in 1 piece when they burst, so when the play is over, picking them up is quick and easy. No more searching for lots of small pieces, which makes cleaning up after water balloon games such a chore. The water pods come attached together on a sheet and are easy to remove. The individual sheets let you choose how many you want to use. Fill a few sheets to enjoy multiple games, or fill them all for one big burst of fun! The design and material make them reliable when filling up, to minimize unintended breakage. Includes a total of 108 pods on 9 sheets and a reusable nozzle."