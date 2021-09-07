Nerf's Replica Star Wars: The Mandalorian Amban Sniper Rifle Launches Soon

Nerf's LMTD Star Wars: The Mandalorian Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster replica has been in pre-order since late last year, but the October 1st release date is finally on the horizon. Unfortunately, it sold out in pre-order at most retailers but you can still get it for the original $125.99 if you know where to look.

At the time of writing, the Nerf LMTD Star Wars: The Mandalorian Ambian Phase-Pulse blaster is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $125.99. It is currently sold out here on Amazon, here at Best Buy, and here at Hasbro Pulse so you might want to reserve one in case they disappear before the holidays. Additional details for The Mandalorian Nerf blaster can be found below.

The Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster / sniper rifle has been a fixture of The Mandalorian series as one of the primary weapons used by Din Djarin. Nerf's replica blaster measures over 4 feet long (50.25-inches), and features sound effects and an electronic scope with an illuminated lens thanks to two AAA batteries (not included).

The blaster includes 10 darts, which load one at a time into the pop-up breech. To fire, pull back the priming handle followed by the trigger. Given the size of this rifle and the priming handle activation, we wouldn't expect Mando's Nerf rifle to be a long range weapon - but it will probably be the coolest blaster in your arsenal.

Additional images of Nerf's Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster from The Mandalorian can be found in the gallery below. The first two seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.

