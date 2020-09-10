New Funko Soda: The Nightmare Before Christmas, TMNT, Superman, Bob Ross and More

Funko fans have a new wave of Soda cans to crack open today with The Nightmare Before Christmas, Hanna Barbara, Samurai Jack, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, DC Comics, Disney, and Bob Ross themes. These Soda cans aren't very refreshing, but they are super collectible with small edition sizes and super rare Chase figures.

Indeed, each can of Funko Soda contains a 4.25-inch vinyl figure, a POG-shaped collector card, and the chance at a super rare Chase figure (since there's no window on the can, you won't know if you have the Chase until you open it). Below you'll find pre-order links for each new Soda figure complete with the the edition size. Shipping for each figure is slated for September. Sell outs will happen fast - especially on the rarest figures - so jump on them while you can.

Speaking of limited edition Funkos, they recently released their first wave of Elvis Pop figures in many years, and it's headlined by an an exclusive - the 1968 Comeback Special Pop with dazzling Diamond Collection glitter deco! It's an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can grab right here while it lasts. Additional, standard release Elvis Pop figures in the wave include Blue Hawaii, standard '68 Comeback, and Jailhouse Rock are also available here at Entertainment Earth.

