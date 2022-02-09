New Funko Soda: Carnage Exclusive, Gargoyles Goliath, and More

Time to quench your thirst for collectibles with another wave of limited edition Funko Soda figures! The latest flavors include Trick ‘r Treat Sam, Franknstein, Darkseid, The Witcher, and more. There’s even a Marvel Carnage exclusive. UPDATE: Gargoyles Goliath Previews Exclusive added with a 12,500 unit run. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth for $15.99. Details on the remaining figures from yesterday’s Funko Soda drop can be found below.

Note that each limited edition can of Funko Soda contains a 4.25-inch vinyl figure, a POG-shaped collector card, and the chance at a super rare Chase figure (since there’s no window on the can, you won’t know if you have the Chase until you open it). A breakdown of the new figures can be found below complete with the edition size. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth while they last.

Marvel Carnage Vinyl Soda Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive (20,000 units)

Trick ‘r Treat Sam Vinyl Soda Figure (9000 units)

The Witcher Geralt Vinyl Soda Figure (10,000 units)

Justice League Snyder Cut Darkseid Vinyl Soda Figure (12,500 units)

Hanna-Barbera Yogi Bear Vinyl Soda Figure (10,000 units)

Gremlins Gizmo Vinyl Soda Figure (10,000 units)

Disney Pete Vinyl Soda Figure (9,000 units)

Universal Monsters Frankenstein Vinyl Soda Figure (8,500 units)

Rick and Morty Rick Sanchez Vinyl Soda Figure (12,500 units)

Again, sell outs will happen fast – especially on the rarest figures – so jump on them while you can. If you miss out, odds are Hot Topic will have many of them up for pre-order right here in the coming days.