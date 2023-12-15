Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch Is Back In Stock With a Deal
The Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch handheld is back with a discount on Amazon.
Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch launched in 2020 for the 35th anniversary of the franchise. It's based on the Game & Watch systems from the '80s, but this modern version allows you to play the original Super Mario Bros. in its entirety along with Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, and a Mario version of the Ball game. It even includes a classic clock feature that's been upgraded with 35 different animations that play in the background.
The Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch handheld has been hard to come by in recent years, but at the time of writing it's available order here on Amazon for $41.87 (16% off). You can also get the deal here at Walmart through a third party. The system features a rechargeable battery with 8 hours of play time and a NES-style button layout. You can take a closer look at the console in the trailer video below.
"This new collectable device is inspired by the original Game & Watch systems first released in 1980," Nintendo said about the new product. "The original handheld device included a game, and could also be used as a watch to tell time. The original Game & Watch series sold more than 43 million worldwide. Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. features a modern +Control Pad. In addition to playing classic games Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels (released in Japan as Super Mario Bros. 2) and a special version of Ball with a Mario makeover, Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. also functions as a clock, with 35 little touches to discover, including some guest appearances from Mario's friends and foes."0comments