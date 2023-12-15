Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch Is Back In Stock With a Deal

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch launched in 2020 for the 35th anniversary of the franchise. It's based on the Game & Watch systems from the '80s, but this modern version allows you to play the original Super Mario Bros. in its entirety along with Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, and a Mario version of the Ball game. It even includes a classic clock feature that's been upgraded with 35 different animations that play in the background.

The Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch handheld has been hard to come by in recent years, but at the time of writing it's available order here on Amazon for $41.87 (16% off). You can also get the deal here at Walmart through a third party. The system features a rechargeable battery with 8 hours of play time and a NES-style button layout. You can take a closer look at the console in the trailer video below.

"This new collectable device is inspired by the original Game & Watch systems first released in 1980," Nintendo said about the new product. "The original handheld device included a game, and could also be used as a watch to tell time. The original Game & Watch series sold more than 43 million worldwide. Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. features a modern +Control Pad. In addition to playing classic games Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels (released in Japan as Super Mario Bros. 2) and a special version of Ball with a Mario makeover, Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. also functions as a clock, with 35 little touches to discover, including some guest appearances from Mario's friends and foes."