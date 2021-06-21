Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch is On Sale for Prime Day

Pre-orders for Nintendo's new Legend of Zelda Game & Watch handheld went live last week, but you can score a Prime Day 2021 deal on the Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch that they launched for the 35th anniversary of the franchise if you jump on it quickly. It's based on the Game & Watch systems from the '80s, but this new version allows you to play the original Super Mario Bros. in its entirety along with Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, and a Mario version of the Ball game. It even includes a classic clock feature that's been upgraded with 35 different animations that play in the background.

The Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch handheld was available order here on Amazon for $39.99 (20% off) but it sold out quickly. However, you can still score the deal here at Best Buy at the time of writing. The system features a rechargeable battery with 8 hours of play time and a NES-style button layout. You can take a closer look at the console in the trailer video below.

“This new collectable device is inspired by the original Game & Watch systems first released in 1980,” Nintendo said about the new product. “The original handheld device included a game, and could also be used as a watch to tell time. The original Game & Watch series sold more than 43 million worldwide. Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. features a modern +Control Pad. In addition to playing classic games Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels (released in Japan as Super Mario Bros. 2) and a special version of Ball with a Mario makeover, Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. also functions as a clock, with 35 little touches to discover, including some guest appearances from Mario’s friends and foes.”

