Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Family Membership Gets a 40% Off Deal

Today's Nintendo Switch Online deal is as good as it gets for families with the console - or anyone with the console really. Right now you can get 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online for only $20.89, which is 40% off the standard price. It's also less than $1 cheaper than an individual membership, so you might as well go for the version that can accommodate up to 8 accounts and become popular with your friends.

The deal is available here at Walmart via digital download while it lasts - which probably won't be for long (UPDATE: OF course the deal was taken down quickly. Keep tabs on that Walmart link in case it returns). Note that these memberships are stackable, so this is a big opportunity to lock the membership down for as much as 3 years.

Benefits of an Nintendo Switch Online Membership include access to online play, access to a growing catalog of classic NES and Super NES titles, cloud backup, and access to special offers. Again, the family Nintendo Switch online membership can be used by up to 8 accounts. An official breakdown of features includes:

Play Super Mario Bros. with a 35-player twist in the Super Mario Bros. 35 game! Race against time, defeat enemies, and sabotage your opponents to be the last Mario standing! Available exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. Playable until March 31, 2021

Online Play – Battle it out or cooperate with players online in compatible games like Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Invite friends to your in-game island or visit theirs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons!

NES and Super NES - Nintendo Switch Online – Enjoy a curated library of 70+ classic Super NES and NES games. You can compete (or cooperate) online with friends, share your screen, or virtually pass the controller, depending on the game

Save Data Cloud – In addition to the game data regularly saved to your system, you’ll have online backup. This makes it easy to retrieve your game data if you lose your system or start using a new one

Smartphone app – Enhance your online experience with the Nintendo Switch Online app. You can use voice chat with players in compatible games, and access special game-enhancing features for select titles

Special Offers – Get members-only deals - Exclusive offers include products that only those with a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership can purchase.

