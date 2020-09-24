Pokemon Eevee and Eeveelutions Sneakers Are Super Affordable

Pokemon Trainers with a need for comfortable footwear might want to consider grabbing this pair of Eevee-themed sneakers from Hot Topic. For one thing, they look great with a purple background covered with Eevee and the 8 eeveeolutions - Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon. What's more, the sneakers are super affordable thanks to a 30% flash sale that lasts until the end of the day today, September 24th.

The Pokemon Eevee & Eeveelutions Lace-Up Sneakers are available here at Hot Topic with a regular price of $32.90 that drops to only $23.03 when you use the code HT30 at checkout. The sneakers are available in sizes 5 to 11 - just make sure to check out the Size Fit & Guide section to ensure you get the right one.

Note that the 30% discount is sitewide at Hot Topic today, so you can use the HT30 code on a wide range of Pokemon items that includes clothes, trading cards, Funko Pops, and more. You can shop Hot Topic's entire Pokemon lineup right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.