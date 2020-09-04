This Princess Leia Funko Pop Makes 5 of 6 In the Star Wars Battle at Echo Base Series

Funko and Disney / Lucasfilm continue their celebration of the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back with their set of Hoth-inspired Pop figures that can be combined to form a 12-inch display. We're coming into the home stretch with the fifth figure in this "Battle at Echo Base" series with this Deluxe Pop of Princess Leia in the control room.

Pre-orders for the Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Battle at Echo Base Series Princess Leia are live here on Amazon for $24.99 with shipping slated for November 25th. Note that the entire Echo Base lineup is exclusive to Amazon, and the previous figures in the wave can be ordered via the following links:

Before the Star Wars Battle at Echo Base Funko series got underway, Funko partnered with Disney / Marvel on a similar Avengers Assemble series, which is also coming into the home stretch - albeit more slowly. The most recent release was this Deluxe Thor, bringing us only two Pop figures away from completing the set that will capture the iconic moment from the original Avengers movie when the team assembles for the first time.

Again, these deluxe Pop figures can lock together to form a large display piece (pictured below). The first four Pop figures can be ordered via the following Amazon links for $19.99 each.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.