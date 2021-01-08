PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch Gaming Deals Are On at Best Buy

Best Buy has launched their first 3-Day Sale of 2021, and it features some solid deals on all kinds of tech, ranging from laptops to Amazon devices. It also includes loads of deals for gamers, including titles for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. There are even some deals on Xbox controllers, Ring Fit Adventure for those new year's resolutions, a Super Mario 3D All-Stars bundle and more.

Note that we saw many these at Best Buy around Black Friday, so if you missed them, or scored your PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or Nintendo Switch after Christmas, here's your second chance. Even if you did take part in the holiday sales, there's plenty of new items up for grabs. That said, you can shop the Best Buy's entire 3-Day Sale right here through Sunday, January 10th. We've picked out some standout gaming deals from the sale below broken down by console.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch Deals: Order Here

Ring Fit Adventure - $69.99

Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Sunrise Identity - Nintendo 3pc Mario Collectible Coin Set - $60.98

Animal Crossings New Horizons - $49.99

Sid Meier's Civilization VI Standard Edition - $9.99

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity -$49.99

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $49.99

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - $39.99

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - $44.99

Super Mario 3D All-Stars - $49.99

IFinal Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Standard Edition - $19.99

(Photo: Ubisoft)

PS4/PS5 Deals: Order Here - PS4 / Order Here PS5

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $39.99

Cyberpunk 2077 - $49.99

Untitled Goose Game - $19.99

Final Fantasy VII Remake Standard Edition - $29.99

Yakuza: Like a Dragon - $34.99

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Standard Edition - $33.99

Immortals Fenyx Rising - $29.99

(Photo: Ubisoft)

Xbox One / Xbox Series X Deals: Order Here Xbox Series X / Order Here Xbox One / $10 off Select Xbox Controllers

Immortals Fenix Rising - $29.99

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $39.99

Yakuza: Like a Dragon - $34.99

Kingdom Hearts III Standard Edition - $9.99

