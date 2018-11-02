Freddie Mercury and Queen Rock as Funko Pops

With the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody in theaters starting today, the time is right for Funko to debut their Pop figures of the band. Needless to say, a Freddie Mercury Funko Pop is a must have. Just put him on your desk in his outfit from the 1986 Wembley Stadium performance and it will inspire you to achieve excellence in all things.

Actually, the Queen Funko Pop collection includes not one but three versions of Freddie Mercury. The aforementioned Wembley Stadium version, a version in his harlequin jumpsuit, and a FYE exclusive 1982 Hot Space tour version are also included along with Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon. You can pre-order the entire Queen Funko Pop collection right here with shipping slated for January. The FYE exclusive should be available in December.

As you probably know, the inclusion of Bohemian Rhapsody in Wayne’s World sparked a resurgence in Queen’s popularity when it hit theaters in 1992. In fact, Mike Myers has a cameo in the new film because of it. So, we suppose that it’s no coincidence that Wayne’s World Funko Pops were released only two days ago.

You can pre-order the Wayne and Garth Pop figures right here. They’re the latest figures in a Saturday Night Live lineup that includes classic characters like Stefon, the “More Cowbell” guy, David S. Pumpkins, Spartan Cheerleaders and, of course, the “Dick in a Box” duo. You can order other Funko Pop figures in the SNL lineup right here.

Look for Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar Pop figures wearing hockey gear to hit Target as a 2-pack exclusive sometime in November.

