This Realistic Popeye Figure is Ready to Creep Out Your Other Collectibles

If you do a Google image search for “realistic Popeye”, you’ll be treated to a vast gallery of horrors. Now, Mezco is making these nightmares more tangible with the release of their One:12 Popeye figure!

Ever since Mezco’s Popeye figure was first unveiled in early 2017, collectors have been anxiously awaiting its release – and it’s easy to see why. Mezco’s figures are always fantastic – and Popeye is no exception – but the novelty value of this one really takes things up a notch. That having been said, you can secure one for your collection right here for $80 with free shipping in December. Just don’t be surprised if you put it next to your other action figures and come back later on to find that they’ve spread out to give Popeye a wide berth.

The complete list of features for the Popeye One:12 Collective figure includes:

• One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

• Two (2) head portraits

• Hand painted authentic detailing

• Approximately 14cm tall

• Seven (7) interchangeable hands

• One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

• One (1) holding hand for spinach and compass (L)

• One (1) holding hand for spy glass (R)

• One (1) pointing hand (L)

• One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)

Costume:

• Tailored black dress shirt

• Blue slacks

• Brown work boots

• Tailored pea coat (removable)

• Three (3) hats

• Captain’s hat

• Sailor’s hat

• Longshoreman’s hat

Accessories:

• Three (3) corncob pipes (fit into mouth of both heads)

• Three (3) corncob pipes with smoke (fit into mouth of both heads)

• Two (2) spinach cans

• Open can

• Closed can

• Compass (Lid opens & closes)

• Spy glass (collapsible)

• Duffle bag

In other Mezco news, an awesome-looking stealth armor variant of Mezco Toyz’ One:12 Collective Iron Man figure is now available to pre-order for $90 with free shipping. Collectors will undoubtedly be interested to know that the figure is a Previews Exclusive, so you won’t be coming across this one in your local Target. The official description reads:

“Genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist.” Straight from Stark Industries by way of Mezco Toyz, comes the Iron Man Stealth One:12 Collective Action Figure – Previews Exclusive! Featuring this sculpted One:12 body specifically created for this figure and designed with real metal components, this figure comes complete with articulated visor, which can be worn in the standard closed position or opened to reveal the face of billionaire Tony Stark. The Stealth Armor Iron Man figure includes multiple interchangeable hands, numerous effects pieces, and a figure stand. The figure stands about 6 3/4-inches tall and features over 30 points of articulation. The figure comes complete with an array of blast effects, as well as gauntlet rockets and hip rockets that can be interchanged with his hip discs. His signature arc reactor, the source of Iron Man’s power, has a light up feature (battery included). Each One:12 Collective Iron Man figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind there are no twist ties for easy in and out of package display.”

Finally, Mezco Toyz’s epic Ghostbusters One:12 Collective Deluxe Box Set is now available to pre-order right here for $300 with free shipping. That’s not cheap, but wait until you see what’s included.

The One:12 Ghostbusters Deluxe Box Set features all four of the original Ghostbusters, each standing around 6 1/2-inches tall with over 28 points of articulation, two head portraits (one natural and one scared expression), and their own light-up proton pack that can be activated with the push of a button. The detail extends to their uniforms, which feature working zippers, functional pockets, nametags, and the Ghostbusters logo. Naturally, everything is packaged in a special edition metal tin for collectors – and a Slimer figure is even included as a bonus!

