New Hello Kitty Funko Pops Cosplay as Colorful Kaiju

Sanrio's latest collaboration with Funko has resulted in what just might be the best Hello Kitty Pop figures to date! This time, Hello Kitty is dressed up in colorful kaiju costumes with Mecha Kaiju, Sky Kaiju, Sea Kaiju, Land Kaiju, and Space Kaiju themes.

Pre-orders for the cute Hello Kitty Kaiju Pop figures are live now. You can reserve them via the links below for $10.99 with shipping slated for September.

Note that a glow-in-the dark Hello Kitty Space Kaiju Pop figure is coming to Target as an exclusive. A Diamond Collection version of the Hello Kitty Sky Kaiju Pop is also coming to the Funko Shop in the near future.

Speaking of colorful Hello Kitty Funko Pops, Funko recently partnered with Warner Bros, Nickelodeon-Viacom, and Sanrio on a collection of Pop figures in support of the It Gets Better Project and the work they do with the LGBTQ+ community.

The collection includes Batman, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Hello Kitty Pops in a delightful rainbow color. They also appear to be translucent, which makes them even more stunning. Pre-orders are live now via the following links with shipping slated for July :

"Our FUNKO PRIDE POP! collection is a celebration of inclusivity and acceptance. Funko supports the LGBTQ+ community and rejects intolerance and discrimination. At Funko, FUN is for EVERYONE! A donation from Funko has also been made to the It Gets Better Project, an organization that uplifts, empowers, and connects LGBTQ+ youth around the globe, in support of this program. The It Gets Better Project inspires people to share their stories and remind the next generation of LGBTQ+ youth that hope is out there, and it will get better."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.