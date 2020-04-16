The Spider-Man Miles Morales Q-Fig is Live

Quantum Mechanix has unveiled their Marvel Comics Miles Morales Spider-Man Q-Fig, which features Miles leaping from a building while using his web-shooters to spell out “Spidey”. This 4-inch figure is loaded with details – note the headphones and papers spilling out of his backpack.

Indeed, the Q-Fig line from QMx is notable for dynamic poses and a level of detail and creativity that you don’t find in other vinyl figures, and the the Miles Morales figure is a perfect example. If you want to add it to your collection, you can reserve one right here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99. Needless to say, you’ll need to pair it with the Spider-Ham Q-Fig ($19.99) that was released earlier this month.

The official description for the figure reads:

“A New York City teenager is bitten by a genetically engineered spider, giving him superhuman powers and abilities. He decides to take on the mantle of Spider-Man and protect the city he loves, but this isn’t Peter Parker. This is Ultimate Spider-Man, Miles Morales!

Miles sprints across the rooftops of the city in our Spider-Man: Miles Morales Q-Fig Elite Diorama, racing to stop would-be villains as his homework flies out of his backpack. Never far from his headphones, this Spider-Man can defeat Doc Ock all while listening to his favorite playlist. Miles definitely has his own style, evident in his darker costume and his parkour flair. Our Q-Fig Elite Diorama captures Miles leaping from a building just as he uses his web-shooters to spell out “Spidey”, in case anyone wasn’t sure who saved the day. Inspired by the Marvel Spider-Verse comic books, the Miles Morales Q-Fig Elite Diorama is a feat of engineering and creativity never seen before in a Spider-Man collectible.”

