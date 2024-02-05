Stitch and Angel Are Ready For Easter With Disney's New Plush Collection

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It isn't even Valentine's Day yet but Disney is already thinking Spring with their Easter plush collection for 2024. The stars of the lineup are the adorable 13-inch plush of Stitch and Angel dressed up in fuzzy rabbit suits with foam egg and carrot accessories. There's also 18-inch Mickey and Minnie Mouse designs that feature the duo in corduroy rabbit suits with bows.

Disney's 2024 Easter plush collection is available now here at shopDisney, with each plush priced at $29.99 each. You can keep tabs on more upcoming Disney releases (including the Stitch Attacks Snacks collection detailed below) right here.

On a related note, Disney is celebrating Lilo & Stitch throughout 2024 with the Stitch Attacks Snacks series, which will see a new limited edition plush and pin set launch each month. The collection kicked off right here at shopDisney last month with the launch of a plush that features Stitch getting ready to chomp down on a Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel. Unfortunately, that plush sold out quickly, but mark your calendar for February 13th at 8am PT / 11am ET because the second plush in the collection will launch at that time, and popcorn will be the snack of choice this time around.

What will the live-action Lilo & Stitch be about?

Lilo & Stitch follows the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who was genetically engineered to be a force of destruction. With nosy social workers and pursuing aliens banging on the door, the two bonded over a shared sense of family and win the day.

Currently, the live-action version of Lilo & Stitch is in production in Hawaii. The new film is set to star newcomer Maia Kealoha as Lilo, and Chris Sanders is expected to return as the voice of Stitch.

The live-action Lilo & Stitch will be directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, who helmed the Oscar-nominated Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. The film has been in the works for several years now, and is expected to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service. Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the script. Producers in the project will include Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Ryan Halprin executive producing.

A live-action Lilo & Stitch has been reported about since 2018, leaving many fans curious to see how the unique story might be adapted into a live-action context. Previous rumors had suggested that Jon M. Chu, whose work includes In the Heights and Crazy Rich Asians, was in talks to helm the film.