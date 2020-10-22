The Nintendo Entertainment System LEGO Set is Back in Stock

LEGO's collaboration with Nintendo is one of the biggest LEGO launches in history with a whopping 16 individual sets and 10 blind bag characters in total. The 71374 Nintendo Entertainment System Set is the star of the show with 2646-pieces that come together to form the original NES console complete with a retro TV. Since the interactive features on the NES set can be activated using the Mario figure from the Super Mario Starter Course, you'll want to have both. Unfortunately, that's easier said than done with the NES set, which has sold out quickly every time new stock has been added. However, you have another chance to grab one right now.

At the time of writing, the NES LEGO set is back in stock here on the LEGO website for $229.99 on backorder with shipping slated for November 5th. If it sells out, don't worry. Restocks will continue. It will also be available here on eBay if you're willing to pay the premium.

As for the Super Mario LEGO sets, they are designed like real-world interactive game levels with a LEGO Mario figure that features an LCD screen and speaker, virtual coin collecting, and a companion app for iOS and Android. You can order the Starter Set via the retailers below:

If you want to order any of the expansion sets you can now get them directly from LEGO, or from Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy. A full breakdown of the LEGO Super Mario lineup is available below complete with prices. Beyond that you'll find a gallery of images and videos highlighting all of the releases.

71360 - LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course (59,99 USD/EUR)

Expansions:

71362 – LEGO Super Mario Guarded Fortress Expansion Set (49,99 USD/EUR)

71363 – LEGO Super Mario Desert Pokey Expansion Set (19,99 USD/EUR)

71364 – LEGO Super Mario Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion Set (19,99 USD/EUR)

71365 – LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set (29,99 USD/EUR)

71366 – LEGO Super Mario Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion Set (29,99 USD/EUR)

71367 – LEGO Super Mario Mario’s House & Yoshi Expansion Set (29,99 USD EUR)

71368 – LEGO Super Mario Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set (69,99 USD/EUR)

71369 – LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set (99,99 USD/EUR)

71376 - LEGO Super Mario Thwomp Drop Expansion Set (39,99 USD/EUR - available only with select retailers)

71377 - LEGO Super Mario King Boo and the Haunted Yard Expansion Set (49,99 USD/EUR- available only with select retailers)

Power Up Packs:

71370 - LEGO Super Mario Fire Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)

71371 - LEGO Super Mario Propeller Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)

71372 - LEGO Super Mario Cat Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)

71373 - LEGO Super Mario Builder Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)

Blind Bag Characters (Paragoomba, Fuzzy, Spiny, Buzzy Beetle, Bullet Bill, Bob-omb, Eep Cheep, Blooper, Urchin, and Peepa):

71361 – LEGO Super Mario Character Packs (4,99 USD/3,99 EUR)

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.