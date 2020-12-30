The LEGO NES Nintendo Entertainment System Set is Back in Stock With a Free Bonus

(Photo: LEGO)

LEGO's 71374 Nintendo Entertainment System Set includes 2646-pieces that come together to form the original NES console complete with a retro TV. What's more, there are interactive features on the NES set that can be activated using the Mario figure from LEGO's Super Mario Starter Course. The NES set tends to sell out quickly with each restock, but you have another chance to grab one right now.

At the time of writing, the NES LEGO set is back in stock here on the LEGO website for $229.99 with a free ice skating rink bonus while the promotion lasts. If it sells out, don't worry - restocks will continue. As for the Super Mario LEGO sets, they are designed like real-world interactive game levels with a LEGO Mario figure that features an LCD screen and speaker, virtual coin collecting, and a companion app for iOS and Android. You can order the Starter Set via the retailers below:

If you want to order any of the LEGO Super Mario expansion sets you can now get them directly from LEGO, or from Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy. Note that a new wave of expansions will launch here at LEGO.com on January 1st 2021. A full breakdown of the current LEGO Super Mario lineup is available below complete with prices. Beyond that you'll find a gallery of images and videos highlighting all of the releases.

71360 - LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course (59,99 USD/EUR)

Expansions:

71362 – LEGO Super Mario Guarded Fortress Expansion Set (49,99 USD/EUR)

71363 – LEGO Super Mario Desert Pokey Expansion Set (19,99 USD/EUR)

71364 – LEGO Super Mario Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion Set (19,99 USD/EUR)

71365 – LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set (29,99 USD/EUR)

71366 – LEGO Super Mario Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion Set (29,99 USD/EUR)

71367 – LEGO Super Mario Mario’s House & Yoshi Expansion Set (29,99 USD EUR)

71368 – LEGO Super Mario Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set (69,99 USD/EUR)

71369 – LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set (99,99 USD/EUR)

71376 - LEGO Super Mario Thwomp Drop Expansion Set (39,99 USD/EUR - available only with select retailers)

71377 - LEGO Super Mario King Boo and the Haunted Yard Expansion Set (49,99 USD/EUR- available only with select retailers)

Power Up Packs:

71370 - LEGO Super Mario Fire Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)

71371 - LEGO Super Mario Propeller Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)

71372 - LEGO Super Mario Cat Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)

71373 - LEGO Super Mario Builder Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)

Blind Bag Characters (Paragoomba, Fuzzy, Spiny, Buzzy Beetle, Bullet Bill, Bob-omb, Eep Cheep, Blooper, Urchin, and Peepa):

71361 – LEGO Super Mario Character Packs (4,99 USD/3,99 EUR)

