Tenet 4K Blu-ray and SteelBook Pre-Orders Are Live

Christopher Nolan's Tenet was the only blockbuster film to arrive in theaters in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented the movie from reaching a wide audience - especially in the United States. That said, your chance to enjoy the film in the comfort of your own home is coming up on December 15th, and you can book your ticket now that pre-orders are live for the 4K UHD Blu-ray and exclusive 4K SteelBook.

You can pre-order Tenet here at Best Buy in 4K for $29.99 or in their exclusive SteelBook edition for $34.99. Both editions include a digital copy. As far as special features are concerned, the only confirmed offering is "Looking at the World in a New Way: The Making of "Tenet", which is described as "an hour-long exploration of the development and production of the film as told by the cast and crew".

The synopsis for Tenet reads:

"Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist (John David Washington) journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion."

Despite the obvious issues with releasing a big budget film during a global pandemic, Warner Bros exec Ann Sarnoff claims to have no regrets about the release:

"We could've sat and waited or taken it out there and in theaters that were open and, granted, socially distanced," Sarnoff explains. "Because there weren't as many movies, theaters were willing to work with us. If it's one-third capacity in a given theater, they'd give us three times as many theaters so we had effective the same capacity. So, here we are, we're getting close to $350 million in box office which is really good in a pandemic. Over $50 million in the U.S., the rest internationally."

"Tenet" features an international ensemble cast led by John David Washington ("BlacKkKlansman," TV's "Ballers") as the Protagonist. The film also stars Robert Pattinson (the "Twilight" films, "The Lighthouse," upcoming "The Batman"), Elizabeth Debicki ("Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," "The Great Gatsby"), Dimple Kapadia ("Angrezi Medium"), Martin Donovan ("Ant-Man," "Fahrenheit 451"), Fiona Dourif ("Cult of Chucky"), Yuri Kolokolnikov ("The Hitman's Bodyguard"), Himesh Patel ("Yesterday"), Clémence Poésy ("Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows"), Aaron Taylor-Johnson ("The Avengers: Age of Ultron"), with Michael Caine ("Inception," "The Cider House Rules," "The Dark Knight") and Kenneth Branagh ("Dunkirk," "Murder on the Orient Express").

