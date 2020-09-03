Tenet 4K Blu-ray Gets a Huge Price Drop

Christopher Nolan's Tenet was one of the few blockbuster films to arrive in theaters in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented the movie from reaching a wide audience - especially in the United States. The underwhelming box office (currently $362.9 million) may have also provoked Warner Bros.' decision to movie their slate of 2021 films to HBO Max.

That said, you may have passed on seeing Tenet in theaters, but the film is now available to watch in the comfort (and safety) of your own home. If you've been thinking about adding the film to your 4K UHD Blu-ray collection, now would be the time to do it. It's only $19.99 at the time of writing, which is $10 off list and an all-time low.

The synopsis for Tenet reads:

"Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist (John David Washington) journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion."

Despite the obvious issues with releasing a big budget film during a global pandemic, Warner Bros exec Ann Sarnoff claims to have no regrets about the release:

"We could've sat and waited or taken it out there and in theaters that were open and, granted, socially distanced," Sarnoff explains. "Because there weren't as many movies, theaters were willing to work with us. If it's one-third capacity in a given theater, they'd give us three times as many theaters so we had effective the same capacity. So, here we are, we're getting close to $350 million in box office which is really good in a pandemic. Over $50 million in the U.S., the rest internationally."

"Tenet" features an international ensemble cast led by John David Washington ("BlacKkKlansman," TV's "Ballers") as the Protagonist. The film also stars Robert Pattinson (the "Twilight" films, "The Lighthouse," upcoming "The Batman"), Elizabeth Debicki ("Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," "The Great Gatsby"), Dimple Kapadia ("Angrezi Medium"), Martin Donovan ("Ant-Man," "Fahrenheit 451"), Fiona Dourif ("Cult of Chucky"), Yuri Kolokolnikov ("The Hitman's Bodyguard"), Himesh Patel ("Yesterday"), Clémence Poésy ("Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows"), Aaron Taylor-Johnson ("The Avengers: Age of Ultron"), with Michael Caine ("Inception," "The Cider House Rules," "The Dark Knight") and Kenneth Branagh ("Dunkirk," "Murder on the Orient Express").

