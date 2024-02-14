The Disney Store Brand Returns With Avengers Campus Merch

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Originally created for the Avengers Campus at Disneyland, the Ghost-Spider Interactive Remote Control Bot is now available to order online here at the newly rebranded Disney Store (formerly shopDisney) for $79.99. Features include a full range of movement, crouch mode, light-up eyes, sounds, and more. Inside that link you'll also find various Spider-Bot tactical upgrades. The full list of features includes the following:

Includes Ghost-Spider Bot and Remote Control

Forward, backward and 360° movement

Crouch mode

Light-up eyes

Sound features

Self-destruct button

Projector Shield projects Ghost-Spider

Battle game play with other Spider-Bots*

Works with tactical upgrades**

Includes accessory shield

Remote Control features include Deluxe Blaster button, Standard Blaster button, Digital Life Meter, Self Destruct button, Projector Shield button, and Crouch button

Note that The Disney Store also launched Miles Morales Goggles online, and they can be ordered right here for $59.99. Like the Ghost-Spider Bot, these goggles have fun electronic features. Specifically, the lenses are covered with red LEDs that are programed to scroll through 15 different digital sequences that mimic expressions.

As for the rebranding, the return of the Disney Store will undoubtedly delight longtime Disney fans who have fond memories of their brick-and-mortar locations. It should also delight fans of logical decisions. If you are one of those fans, you can pick up some new Disney Store-branded apparel to celebrate the relaunch right here.