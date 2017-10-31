‘The Emperor’s New Groove’ Pop Figures Join Funko’s Disney Lineup

By Sean Fallon

If it's been a long time since you last watched The Emperor's New Groove, do yourself a favor and fire up this Disney classic. Just be warned - these new Pop figures from Funko will be downright irresistible once the hilarious adventures of Emperor Kuzco and Pacha are fresh in your mind.

the-emperors-new-groove-funko-pops
(Photo: Funko)

The standard lineup includes the Emperor Kuzco, Pacha, Kronk, and the villainous Yzma. Yzma also has a glow-in-the-dark chase version that's a 1-in-6 rarity. The entire Emperor's New Groove lineup can be pre-ordered here for a February/March release.

However, if you want Kuzco as a llama you'll need to shop at Hot Topic where the figure will be an exclusive starting this February. If you're looking for more hot new Funko Pop releases to grab for your collector or as holiday gifts, check out the list below.

