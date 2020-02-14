The Friends Central Perk LEGO Set is Back in Stock

The iconic Friends NBC series began its 10-year run in September of 1994 and went on to become a cultural phenomenon that continues to this day. That’s why fans are in such a frenzy about the very real possibility that we’ll see a Friends reunion special on HBO Max at some point this year. The special would coincide with the 25th anniversary of the show and promote the fact that HBO Max will be the new home for the Friends series after taking over the streaming rights from Netflix last year.

Another popular release that has tied into the Friends 25th anniversary is the 21319 LEGO Ideas Central Perk set. It clocks in at 1070-pieces and includes features like a removable seating area, a stage for Phoebe’s performances, and tons of accessories and Easter eggs for fans. It sold out everywhere during the holidays, but if you missed it you’re second chance is happening right now.

Indeed. After a long absence, the Friends LEGO set is back in stock at the following retailers for the standard $59.99:

The complete list of features for the Friends LEGO set are as follows:

This LEGO Ideas set includes 7 new-for-September-2019 minifigures: Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Phoebe Buffay and Gunther.

The CENTRAL PERK café construction toy features the iconic main seating area including a sofa, armchair, 2 chairs and a table; service area with a brick-built coffee machine, service counter, cash register, cookie jar with 2 cookie elements, menu board element and other authentic items; a stage for musical performances with a sofa; extra seats and tables; 3 pillar elements in a new-for-September-2019 green color; umbrella stand with 2 umbrella elements; window with ‘CENTRAL PERK’ logo decoration; entrance doors; and 2 brick-built TV studio light rigs with translucent light-style elements.

The seating area for the show’s star characters is removable for easy play.

The minifigures each have their own items inspired by the TV series, including Ross’s brick-built keyboard and the following accessory elements: Rachel’s tray and coffee cup, Monica’s muffin, Joey’s pizza box, pizza slice and ‘man bag’, Chandler’s laptop, Phoebe’s guitar and Gunther’s broom.

Other accessory elements in this café playset include a newspaper, 15 coffee cups and a ‘Reserved’ sign, plus 3 vases and buildable flowers.

