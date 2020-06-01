The Goonies 4K Blu-ray Gift Set Is Up for Pre-Order

Richard Donner's classic adventure film The Goonies is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, and Warner Bros. is finally giving the film the 4K treatment. In fact, there's a gift set release to be had, which appears to be an Amazon exclusive.

The Goonies 4K Blu-ray gift set includes a reproduction of One-Eyed Willy's treasure map, buttons, an embroidered patch, and a special edition treasure chest gift box. It's available to pre-order here on Amazon for $49.99. The release date was originally set for September 1st, but that may have changed. Either way, you won't be charged until the set ships and you'll automatically get any discount that occur during the pre-order period. Odds are the price of this set will come down a bit. If that happens, you'll get the best deal. Note that special feature information hasn't been released at the time of writing.

If you're not all in on the gift set, you can pre-order the standard edition here at Best Buy for $24.99. A SteelBook edition went up for pre-order at Best Buy back in April, but has since disappeared. Hopefully it will be made available again soon. While you're at it, you might want to take a look at the new Jaws 45th anniversary 4K Blu-ray release.

"From the imagination of Steven Spielberg, The Goonies plunges a band of small heroes into a swashbuckling surprise-around-every corner quest beyond their wildest dreams! Following a mysterious treasure map into a spectacular underground realm of twisting passages, outrageous booby-traps and a long-lost pirate ship full of golden doubloons, the kids race to stay one step ahead of a family of bumbling bad guys.... and a mild mannered monster with a face only a mother could love."

