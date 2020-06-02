The Goonies 4K Blu-ray Gift Set Is 40% Off

Richard Donner’s classic adventure film The Goonies celebrated its 35th anniversary in 2020, and Warner Bros. celebrated by giving the film the 4K treatment. In fact, there was an Amazon gift set release that included a reproduction of One-Eyed Willy’s treasure map, buttons, an embroidered patch, and a special edition treasure chest gift box.

The Amazon Exclusive Goonies 4K Blu-ray gift set is a whoopping 40% off at the moment, which is just a shade off an all-time low. It’s available to order here on Amazon for only $29.99 while the deal lasts. At the time of writing, the standard 4K edition of The Goonies is priced at $22.99, so the upgrade to the gift set is a no brainer.

“From the imagination of Steven Spielberg, The Goonies plunges a band of small heroes into a swashbuckling surprise-around-every corner quest beyond their wildest dreams! Following a mysterious treasure map into a spectacular underground realm of twisting passages, outrageous booby-traps and a long-lost pirate ship full of golden doubloons, the kids race to stay one step ahead of a family of bumbling bad guys…. and a mild mannered monster with a face only a mother could love.”