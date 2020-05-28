The Jaws 45th Anniversary 4K UHD Blu-ray Is on Sale Just Ahead of Release Day

Stephen Spielberg's thriller Jaws arrived in theaters in June of 1975 and proceeded to usher in the modern age of summer blockbusters. Given its status as a major Hollywood game changer, we're surprised that it took this long for Jaws to get the 4K treatment. Well, the wait ends on June 2nd with the release of the 45th anniversary limited edition Blu-ray.

The standard edition of the Jaws 4K Blu-ray will feature over three hours of bonus features, a digital code for the film, as well as a 44-page book with rare photos, storyboards, and more. They even wrapped the whole thing up in fun lenticular packaging. That version is available to pre-order here at Amazon and here at Best Buy for $19.99 (25% off). Best Buy is also offering a SteelBook Edition which can be pre-ordered here for $24.99. A breakdown of the special features can be found below.

Bonus Features on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray The Making of Jaws The Shark is Still Working: The Impact & Legacy of Jaws Jaws: The Restoration Deleted Scenes and Outtakes From the Set Theatrical Trailer

Additional Bonus Features on Blu-ray Storyboards Production Photos Marketing Jaws Jaws Phenomenon



"Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, JAWS set the standard for edge-of-your-seat suspense, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon. When the seaside community of Amity finds itself under attack by a dangerous great white shark, the town’s chief of police (Roy Scheider), a young marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a grizzled shark hunter (Robert Shaw) embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast before it strikes again. Featuring an unforgettable score by John Williams that evokes pure terror, JAWS remains one of the most influential and gripping adventures in motion picture history."

