The Loyal Subjects' BST AXN Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Wave 4 Features April O'Neil Krang, and More

The Loyal Subjects is bringing more Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles favorites to their BST AXN TMNT line of action figures with wave 4 and you can get all the details on the new wave right here. TMNT Wave 4 will bring a mix of classic and comic looks, starting with a straight-up classic version of April O'Neil. April will have a host of accessories including a microphone and a camcorder. Joining her on the heroes side is Urban Legends Casey Jones, which is based on the TMNT comics. He will come with his American Flag mask, which has never been replicated in toy form, though he will also come with his traditional mask.

For the villains, we start with Slash, who comes with two weapons, a connecting backpack, and alternate hands. Then there's the biggest figure to the wave, which is the first in the BST AXN XL assortment That would be the villainous Krang, who is 8 inches tall and features a snap-and-release cockpit that houses Krang. There are also extra tentacle arms that have their own articulation points, and you can switch out a bevy of weapons, including a laser, drill, ax, katana, and more.

April, Casey, and Spike retail for $21.99, while Krang retails for $29.99. All are up for pre-order right now on Amazon and Entertainment Earth, and they will be available at Walmart, GameStop, BAM, Calendar Club, and your local comic book store. You can find the full descriptions for all four figures below, and you can find up-close images of the new wave on the next slide.

April O'Neil: April O'Neil is a quick-witted, street-savvy New York City news reporter for Channel 6 news who's always there to help the turtles. She's their most loyal human ally and is often their link to the outside world. This 1987 version of April is 5 inches tall and sporting her classic yellow jumpsuit with her signature auburn hair. She's rocking a white belt, 80's style white boots and matching watch. She is accessorized with a microphone, headset and camcorder to help her document her adventures and since the turtles get her into all sorts of shenanigans she's also armed and dangerous with her trusty handgun.

Urban Legends Casey Jones: Unleash your inner vigilante with this Urban Legend version of Casey Jones! Based on one of the darker series of the TMNT comics, this 5 inch figure brings a grittier, older Arnold "Casey" Jones to life. From the ripped sweatpants to the ripped biceps, you'll get a realistic feel from this figure. Even his weapons have seen better days, with the telltale signs of wrapped tape repairs done with incredible paint detail. Get ready for a first – Casey's iconic Urban Legend American flag mask is here, this version of Casey has never been done as an action figure before. This angular mask features sleek metal bar detailing across the mouth and a menacing eye design. Don't miss out on this unique addition to your TMNT collection!

Slash: Slash is back and badder than ever! Inspired by the 1978 tv series, Slash is an evil mutant ninja turtle who started out as Bebop's pet turtle and was mutated by Rocksteady to do the chores that were assigned to him by The Shredder. This 5 inch action figure is sporting an olive green paint treatment with a brown turtle shell with his signature yellow spikes. He's accessorized with a silver metal bandana, a yellow lens over his left eye, black and silver arm and leg bands. A fearsome fighter, he sports silver gloves with purple spikes to match his purple belt, which features a skull belt buckle. He's ready to take on anyone who gets in his way!

The Loyal Subjects Krang XL: Introducing BST AXN XL! Designed for those larger than life characters from the TMNT lore to scale up so YOU can reenact your favorite TMNT story elements with your 1:15th scale TMNT BST AXN collection! Krang is 8" tall, and is packed with features; a snap and release cockpit accessed through the waist, housing Krang in the control pit of his AWESOME robot! Krang comes with an extra set of tentacle arms with ball and pin joints for maximum poseability.

Krang's robot comes with several interchangeable hand grips and weapons – an ax, a drill, a laser weapon, a huge katana sword, punching fists, and gripping hands!Krang robot features 31 pts of articulation including butterfly joints in the shoulder, and double joints in both elbows, and knees for maximum poseability! A must have for the TMNT enthusiast – fully poseable, killer quality, killer features, a ton of accessories! Packaged in a great display window-box! The first in the BST AXN XL assortment. Available now on Amazon.