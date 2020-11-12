The Simpsons Gets a Massive New Wave of Funko Pops With Deluxe and Exclusive Figures

Some big holes in Funko's The Simpsons Pop figure lineup were filled today thanks to the launch of a massive wave that includes commons, exclusives, super-sized Pops, and Deluxe offerings.

Some of the standouts in Funko's new The Simpsons Pop figure wave include the Homer Watching TV Deluxe Pop, Chief Wiggum, Barney, Duffman, Itchy and Scratchy, the 6-inch Lard Lad, and Mr. Plow - but there's more where that came from. Here's the breakdown complete with pre-order links.

The Simpsons Common Funko Pop Figure Releases

The Simpsons Exclusive Pop Figure Releases

Mr Plow Pop Figure - Will be available here at Hot Topic (most likely on or before 9pm PST / 12am EST tonight, November 12th-13th). The rest of The Simpsons Funko Pop commons lineup will likely hit HT at that time as well.

Ralph Wiggum - Coming Soon to the Funko Shop

Sideshow Bog - Coming Soon to the Funko Shop

