The Simpsons Gets a Massive New Wave of Funko Pops With Deluxe and Exclusive Figures
Some big holes in Funko's The Simpsons Pop figure lineup were filled today thanks to the launch of a massive wave that includes commons, exclusives, super-sized Pops, and Deluxe offerings.
Some of the standouts in Funko's new The Simpsons Pop figure wave include the Homer Watching TV Deluxe Pop, Chief Wiggum, Barney, Duffman, Itchy and Scratchy, the 6-inch Lard Lad, and Mr. Plow - but there's more where that came from. Here's the breakdown complete with pre-order links.
The Simpsons Common Funko Pop Figure Releases
- Simpsons Homer Watching TV Deluxe Pop! Vinyl Figure - See at Entertainment Earth
- Simpsons Lard Lad 6-Inch Pop! Vinyl Figure - See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Simpsons Chief Wiggum Pop! Vinyl Figure - See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Simpsons Mafia Bart Pop! Vinyl Figure - See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Simpsons Barney Pop! Vinyl Figure - See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Simpsons Duffman Pop! Vinyl Figure - See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Simpsons Itchy Pop! Vinyl Figure - See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Simpsons Scratchy Pop! Vinyl Figure - See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Simpsons USA Homer Pop! Vinyl Figure - See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- The Simpsons Pop Keychains - See on Amazon
The Simpsons Exclusive Pop Figure Releases
- Mr Plow Pop Figure - Will be available here at Hot Topic (most likely on or before 9pm PST / 12am EST tonight, November 12th-13th). The rest of The Simpsons Funko Pop commons lineup will likely hit HT at that time as well.
- Ralph Wiggum - Coming Soon to the Funko Shop
- Sideshow Bog - Coming Soon to the Funko Shop
