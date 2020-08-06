These Disney Pixar Sneakers Are Covered in Characters

Disney / Pixar fans can now wear their fandom on their feet thanks to these adorable hi-top sneakers from Hot Topic. They're covered in characters from Pixar hits like Toy Story, UP, The Incredibles, WALL-E, Monsters, Inc. and more.

You can grab a pair here at Hot Topic for $31.92 (20% off) in unisex sizes 6 to 12. Just make sure to use the size guide dropdown to get the right fit. Note that the shoes are part of a larger Pixar collection at Hot Topic that includes shirts, hoodies, backpacks, and more. You can take a look at the rest of the Pixar collection right here.

Speaking of Pixar, Toy Story will celebrate it's 25th anniversary this November. Funko is all over it with an Alien Remix collection of Pop figures that features adorable aliens dressing up as other popular characters from Disney / Pixar films like UP, Finding Dory, and A Bug's Life.

The wave includes Pop figures, Mystery Minis, Pop Keychains, and Pop Pen Toppers. A breakdown of the Pop figure releases can be found below along with pre-order links (Entertainment Earth).

The rest of the Pixar Toy Story 25th anniversary Alien Remix Pop figure collection can be pre-ordered here at Entertainment Earth.

