Tolkien's New Book The Fall of Numenor Collects Stories That Inspired Amazon's The Rings of Power

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

HarperCollins has announced a new book entitled 'The Fall of Númenor' by J.R.R. Tolkien that collects stories set in the Second Age of Middle-earth – the same period that Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will explore. Pre-orders for the upcoming book are live – also on Amazon – with a release date set for October 4th.

Using 'The Tale of Years' in the appendices to The Lord of the Rings as a starting point, editor Brian Sibley assembled various Tolkien texts to form a cohesive chronicle of Second Age of Middle-earth in The Fall of Númenor. The book also includes 11 color images and dozens of pencil sketches by Tolkien artist Alan Lee, who also illustrated The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit and went on to win an Academy Award for his work on The Lord of the Rings film trilogy. Given that Tolkien famously described the Second Age of Middle-earth as 'dark age, and not very much of its history is (or need be) told', this chance to explore the period in detail through the book and the upcoming show is exciting, Sibley notes:

'Since the first publication of The Silmarillion forty-five years ago, I have passionately followed Christopher Tolkien's meticulous curation and scholarship in publishing a formidable history of his father's writings on Middle-earth. I am honoured to be adding to that authoritative library with The Fall of Númenor. I hope that, in drawing together many of the threads from the tales of the Second Age into a single work, readers will discover – or rediscover – the rich tapestry of characters and events that are a prelude to the drama of the War of the Ring as is told in The Lord of the Rings.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to arrive on Amazon Prime video on on September 2nd. the series is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, during Middle-earth's Second Age. It begins during a time of relative peace following the defeat of Morgoth, Sauron's master. The series chronicles the lives and adventures of its ensemble cast and promises to visit the Misty Mountains, the forest elf-capital of Lindon, and the shores of the island kingdom of Númenor.

The series features an ensemble cast. In full, it includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

You can find all of the latest news on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of power right here.