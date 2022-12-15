J.R.R. Tolkien's The Fall of Numenor Is 46% Off

HarperCollins recently announced a new book entitled 'The Fall of Númenor' by J.R.R. Tolkien that collects stories set in the Second Age of Middle-earth – the same period that Amazon Prime Video's series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has explored. If you haven't picked it up yet, now would be a good time. It is currently available here on Amazon for $21.54 in hardcover after a 33% discount and bonus $5.38 coupon. That makes the hardcover edition cheaper than the Kindle version. Note that the new Lord of the Rings and Silmarillion illustrated editions are also massively discounted on Amazon with coupon bonuses at the time of writing.

Using 'The Tale of Years' in the appendices to The Lord of the Rings as a starting point, editor Brian Sibley assembled various Tolkien texts to form a cohesive chronicle of Second Age of Middle-earth in The Fall of Númenor. The book also includes 11 color images and dozens of pencil sketches by Tolkien artist Alan Lee, who also illustrated The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit and went on to win an Academy Award for his work on The Lord of the Rings film trilogy. Given that Tolkien famously described the Second Age of Middle-earth as 'dark age, and not very much of its history is (or need be) told', this chance to explore the period in detail through the book and the upcoming show is exciting, Sibley notes:

'Since the first publication of The Silmarillion forty-five years ago, I have passionately followed Christopher Tolkien's meticulous curation and scholarship in publishing a formidable history of his father's writings on Middle-earth. I am honoured to be adding to that authoritative library with The Fall of Númenor. I hope that, in drawing together many of the threads from the tales of the Second Age into a single work, readers will discover – or rediscover – the rich tapestry of characters and events that are a prelude to the drama of the War of the Ring as is told in The Lord of the Rings.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, during Middle-earth's Second Age. It begins during a time of relative peace following the defeat of Morgoth, Sauron's master. The series chronicles the lives and adventures of its ensemble cast and promises to visit the Misty Mountains, the forest elf-capital of Lindon, and the shores of the island kingdom of Númenor. You can find all of the latest news on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of power right here.