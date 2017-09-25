Toys ‘R’ Us Announces NYCC Exclusives And Fan Vault Preview

Dry those tears, Toys 'R' Us fans. Just because the company filed for bankruptcy protection last week doesn't mean that they will cease to exist. In fact, it appears to be business as usual for now. Today Toys 'R' Us announced their plans for New York Comic Con, which will include plenty of exclusive items and a preview of their rebranded collector shop dubbed Fan Vault.

Apparently, this is the first NYCC appearance for Toys 'R' Us, and they're making the most of it. Attendees and online shoppers can visit Toys 'R' Us at booth #110 or at Toysrus.com/NYComicConvention from Thursday, October 5th to Sunday, October 8th to shop their lineup of collectibles from Marvel, WWE, the NFL, and more.

(Photo: Toys 'R' Us)

The Toys 'R' Us booth will also serve as a preview of their upcoming, rebranded collector shop Fan Vault -- the image above is a rendering. It will feature toys from BlueFin (like Tamashii Nations), Bandai America, and Funko among others ahead of a nationwide launch at Toys 'R' Us locations beginning in early October. Select stores will be getting larger Fan Vault feature shops.

Below you'll find an image gallery featuring Toys 'R' Us convention exclusives along with a list of official descriptions and availability information. Toys 'R' Us also has some new Star Wars items that are available now which include the Star Wars Black Series Commander Gree, and that crazy Radio Flyer Ride-On Landspeeder that launched on Force Friday.

Check out the official descriptions below:

Marvel Inhumans: 12-inch Stuffed Figure – Lockjaw from Funko

Fans of the Marvel television series, Inhumans, will love Lockjaw as an ultra-soft plush figure. This stylized doll measures at 12-inches long and comes on a Marvel base display box. Starting with Lockjaw, Inhumans enthusiasts can collect and display all plush characters from the hit show.

POP! Marvel: Guardians of the Galaxy Volume Vol. 2 Vinyl Figure – Groot from Funko

From the hit film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, comes the adorable Groot as a POP! Vinyl Figure. Attendees will love this stylized character that comes packaged in a window display box. Groot stands at 3.75-inches tall and is perfect item for movie collectors.

POP! Television: Teen Titans GO!™ – Trigon™ from Funko

Conventioneers can look forward to a fan-favorite DC Comics super hero team, Titans Go!, as POP! Vinyl figures. This stylized Trigon POP! Vinyl stands at 3.75-inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box. Trigon is the perfect addition to any Titans Go! POP! Vinyl collection.

POP! Football: New York Giants Vinyl Figure – Lawrence Taylor from Funko

Football fans can celebrate the new season with only the best of the best in POP! Vinyl figure form. NFL and New York Giants legend, Lawrence Taylor is now available as a vinyl figure for New York Comic Con. Standing at 3.75-inches tall and packaged in a window display box, this collectible is perfect for longtime Giants fanatics.

POP! Football: NFL Legends Action Figure – Deion Sanders from Funko

Now available in POP! Vinyl is Deion Sanders, the star player of the Atlanta Falcons. Captured in his home uniform, this collector's item stands at 3.75-inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box.

WWE® Elite Collection Flashback Series Virgil™ Action Figure from Mattel Fans can capture the blowout action of WWE® Superstars with this WWE Elite figure featuring the likes of Virgil™, longtime manager of Ted DiBiase™, the "Million Dollar Man." This bold and colorful figure features one of WWE's biggest personalities and captures Virgil's dramatic "management" antics. Outfitted in his iconic tuxedo and featuring detailed character expression, collectors will love this figure which comes complete with a crowd sign.

Dorbz: DC™ Super Hereos – Superman to Bizarro from Funko

Attendees can join the "Bizarro" World with Superman, Lois Lane and children. From the beloved DC Comic comes the adorable Bizarro Dorbz Vinyl Figure. This stylized Bizarro Dorbz Vinyl stands at approximately 3-inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box.

POP! Television: The Walking Dead® – Negan from Funko

"Eeny, meeny, miny, moe" – the merciless leader of the Saviors from AMC's The Walking Dead, is wielding his infamous bat, Lucille, as he prepares to end one of the fan-favorite survivors in the show's memorable sixth seasonal finale. The Walking Dead Negan Black and White Bloody POP! Vinyl Figure is stylized, comes packaged in a window display box and stands approximately 3.75-inches tall.

The following toys are available ONLY at Toys"R"Us booth #110 and online at Toysrus.com/NYComicConvention from Thursday, October 5 – Sunday, October 8:

Marvel 2017 New York Comic Convention Exclusive Black Panther from JAKKS Pacific™

Conventioneers can get a hold of an extremely limited edition Black Panther Marvel Tsum Tsum at this year's show. Ready and armed for combat, this collectible is richly packaged and armored with metallic black finish. Black Panther Marvel Tsum Tsum also comes in a display box with custom environment.

slither.io™ New York Comic Convention 5-Pack from Bonkers Toys

Gamers can celebrate slither.io™ at New York Comic Con with an exclusive 5-pack of metallic figures only available at Toys"R"Us. It's the ultimate collector set for slither.io super fans.

Ken Street Fighter V Storm from BlueFin

Street fighter aficionados will love this Ken action figure, the third character for Street Fighter V. Crafted with a brand new look, Ken's hair is tied back and he's dressed in a half-off blue karate gi topped with a black V-neck training shirt and has black ankle wraps on his feet. Collectors will love Ken's new play style as they are designs appearing for the first time in the Street Fighter V series. This collectible set includes 3 exchangeable facial expression faces, 3 exchangeable hair styles, 2 fire effects, 4 pairs of exchangeable palms and 1 stand with the Street Fighter logo.

M. Bison Street Fighter V Storm from BlueFin

Conventioneers can get a first look at the new action figure of M. Bison, the notorious villain from Street Fighter. This figure features over 30 points of articulation allowing collectors to pose M. Bison in all of his iconic and special moves. Standing at 8-inches, the figure features M. Bison in his player 2 green costume and the set comes packed with 3 exchangeable facial expressions, 2 psycho power effects, a psycho axe effect, exchangeable flying motion skirt, 4 pairs of exchangeable palms and a stand with the Street Fighter V logo.

Transformers Titans Return Arcee 3-figure Pack from Hasbro

Fans can imagine harnessing the power of two Titan Masters with this special edition Transformers Arcee 3-figure pack. Featuring a Titans Return Deluxe Class figure, Titan Master figure, and special edition diecast Titan Master figure, this pack is perfect for diehard Transformers fans. Collectors will also love the 2 blaster accessories, 2 collector cards with tech specs and instructions that come included.

Teen Titans Go! Flashback Starfire™ Vinimates Vinyl Figure from Diamond Select Toys™

Partnering to bring collectors a new vinyl figure line, the DC Universe and Vinimates are introducing the exclusive figure, Starfire, from the popular Cartoon Network animated series, Teen Titans Go. This block-shaped, 4-inch PVC collector's figure of Starfire strikes a dynamic pose straight out of the television screen. Starfire comes packaged in a stackable, full-color Teen Titans Go! window box, for shelf display.

The following toys are available ONLY at Toys"R"Us booth #110 from Thursday, October 5 – Sunday, October 8:

Madame Alexander Marvel FAN GIRL 13.5-inch Collectible Doll – Black Panther from Madame Alexander

Inspired by the fiercest heroes, Madame Alexander and Marvel introduced Fan Girl Black Panther as part of the Fan Girl doll collection. Fully articulated and standing at a stunning 13.5-inches, this collectible doll is dressed from head-to-toe in an ebony ensemble. Though Fan Girl Black Panther is a warrior, avenger and master of martial arts, she also inspires fans to ignite a passion for fashion.

Madame Alexander Marvel FAN GIRL 13.5-inch Collectible Doll – Spider Gwen from Madame Alexander

Web slingers will love Fan Girl Spider-Gwen from Madame Alexander and Marvel. With Arachnid-like super powers from a radioactive spider bite, Spider Gwen weaves her webs in a black and white apparatus with bright pink accents. Fully articulated and standing at a stunning 13.5-inches tall, Spider Gwen comes equipped with special Spidey eyeglasses, long gloves, distressed fishnets stockings and a hood atop her two-toned locks.

Madame Alexander Marvel FAN GIRL 13.5-inch Collectible Doll – Iron Man from Madame Alexander

Marvel aficionados will enjoy Fan Girl Iron Man, an articulated, 13.5-inch fashion doll from Madame Alexander and part of the Fan Girl collectible doll collection. This collector's item is outfitted in a V-neck flare pantsuit with a matching cape and her armor inspired details include cells, exposed pockets and the iconic symbol broach clasp for the cap.

Madame Alexander Marvel FAN GIRL 13.5-inch Collectible Doll – Captain America from Madame Alexander

Conventioneers can build a collection of Fan Girl dolls with Fan Girl Captain America. Representing the symbol of freedom and liberty, this doll is outfitted in a red, white and blue asymmetrical bubble skirt. Fashionistas will adore the 13.5-inch, articulated Fan Girl Captain America doll as she's accessorized with leather fingerless opera gloves, a bright blue headband and Vintage WWII combat boot-inspired high heel thigh high boots.

Madame Alexander Marvel FAN GIRL 13.5-inch Collectible Doll – Black Widow from Madame Alexander

Explore a world of fashion and ferocity with this 13.5-inch, articulated Fan Girl Black Widow collectible. Inspired by Black Widow, this adventurer, intelligence agent and former ballerina is dressed in an onyx trumped-style dress with an exaggerated high collar, pillbox hat and spider web-like veil atop her vibrant auburn hair.