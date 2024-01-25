Transformers Masterpiece MPG-07 Trainbot Ginou Figure Is Up For Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Takara Tomy and Hasbro have launched pre-orders for the Transformers MPG-07 Ginou figure in the US as part of the Masterpiece G Series. It appears to be a redeco of the Transformers Masterpiece MPG-01 Shouki (Amazon) with a new head design, shield accessory, and maintenance box. It transforms into the the 922 type 10 series T2 formation known as "Doctor Yellow" in Japan. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $159.99 with free US shipping. You won't be charged until it's headed to your doorstep.

From the official description: "Collect and combine! Transformers MPG figures have a Triple Change function, allowing them to transform into three modes: robot mode, vehicle mode, and combined mode. With the ability to swap with Shouki during the combination process when you build Raiden, the awesome Ginou is awesome! The included shield accessory becomes the combiner robot's chest part, and the maintenance box becomes an abdominal reinforcement part. Additionally, the head of Ginou itself features a newly designed homage to the original toy. Through the production collaboration with the TOMIX team, the MPG products have achieved an even higher level of detail reproduction. Includes rail parts, shield, stickers, and maintenance box – which enhances the combined form's abdomen."

In other Tranformers news., Hasbro recently opened up pre-orders for the Transformers Legacy United Titan Class Armada Universe Tidal Wave action figure, which is inspired by the 2002 anime series series Transformers: Armada. It stands at 19-inches tall and can convert to from robot to battle station in 23 steps. You can also separate it into 3 Armada Universe Dark Fleet vehicle toys that can be re-combined into a battleship. Pre-orders are currently available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now for $199.99. It is set to arrive in July 2024. A full breakdown is available below,