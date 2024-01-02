Valentine's Day Pop Culture Plush Bouquets Are Massively Discounted Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We've sped past Christmas and New Year's and are now on the road to Valentine's Day 2024 with a collection of plush bouquets for fans of Chucky, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Sonic the Hedgehog, Lilo & Stitch and more. The benefits of going with these over traditional flowers are many. For starters, they will last a lot longer, they're more fun, and they're cheaper than most traditional bouquets. Many of the designs are on sale for as much as 61% off the list price right now.

Currently, you can get Chucky, Sonic the Hedgehog, Bluey, and Snoopy designs right here at Walmart for only $17.98 each (61% off). You can also get Lilo & Stitch and The Nightmare Before Christmas styles here at Hot Topic and here at BoxLunch on sale for $19.92 – $24.90 (20% off). Note that the versions at Walmart measure 11.02 x 2.36 x 13.00 Inches while the options at Hot Topic are around 8-inches tall.

Another option to consider is the brand new LEGO Bouquet of Roses set which includes a dozen brick-built flowers with 4 in full bloom, 4 blooming and 4 in bud. They also feature long green stems for vase display and 4 sprigs of baby's breath are included with small white flowers. In other words, it's a proper substitute for a traditional bouquet, making it ideal as a romantic gift. Remember – they never die! You can order yours right here at the LEGO Shop priced at $59.99.

LEGO also released a Cherry Blossoms set that isn't technically part of their Botanical Collection, but there's no obvious reason why it shouldn't be. The set features 2 buildable cherry blossom twigs that can be decorated with buds in shades of white and pink. It can be combined with any other LEGO flowers set to create a customized bouquet. You can order the set right here at the LEGO Shop priced at $14.99. Additional botanical LEGO sets can be found here.