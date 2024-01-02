Valentine's Day Pop Culture Plush Bouquets Are Massively Discounted Right Now
These plush bouquets are a lot better than flowers.
We've sped past Christmas and New Year's and are now on the road to Valentine's Day 2024 with a collection of plush bouquets for fans of Chucky, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Sonic the Hedgehog, Lilo & Stitch and more. The benefits of going with these over traditional flowers are many. For starters, they will last a lot longer, they're more fun, and they're cheaper than most traditional bouquets. Many of the designs are on sale for as much as 61% off the list price right now.
Currently, you can get Chucky, Sonic the Hedgehog, Bluey, and Snoopy designs right here at Walmart for only $17.98 each (61% off). You can also get Lilo & Stitch and The Nightmare Before Christmas styles here at Hot Topic and here at BoxLunch on sale for $19.92 – $24.90 (20% off). Note that the versions at Walmart measure 11.02 x 2.36 x 13.00 Inches while the options at Hot Topic are around 8-inches tall.
Another option to consider is the brand new LEGO Bouquet of Roses set which includes a dozen brick-built flowers with 4 in full bloom, 4 blooming and 4 in bud. They also feature long green stems for vase display and 4 sprigs of baby's breath are included with small white flowers. In other words, it's a proper substitute for a traditional bouquet, making it ideal as a romantic gift. Remember – they never die! You can order yours right here at the LEGO Shop priced at $59.99.
LEGO also released a Cherry Blossoms set that isn't technically part of their Botanical Collection, but there's no obvious reason why it shouldn't be. The set features 2 buildable cherry blossom twigs that can be decorated with buds in shades of white and pink. It can be combined with any other LEGO flowers set to create a customized bouquet. You can order the set right here at the LEGO Shop priced at $14.99. Additional botanical LEGO sets can be found here.0comments