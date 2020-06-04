X-Men's Storm Gets an Electrifying Iron Studios Statue

Storm has remained one of the most beloved members of the X-Men roster, making a profound impact both on and off the page ever since she debuted during the Bronze Age of Comics. If you'd like to show your love for the Goddess of Weather, a new statue might be right up your alley. Sideshow and Iron Studios recently debuted an epic new Storm statue, which is one of the latest from their Battle Diorama Series Art Scale 1:10 line. The piece shows Storm in a pretty dynamic action pose, as a swirl of air builds around her.

The statue stands at 10.2 inches high, and is hand-painted in some pretty epic detail. You can check out the official description for it below!

"Sideshow and Iron Studios are proud to announce the latest from the Battle Diorama Series Art Scale 1:10 line - Storm! From Marvel Comics, the Storm Art Scale Statue is limited edition and comes with a detailed hand-painted base.

X-Men fans, don't miss your chance to add the Storm 1:10 Statue to your collection!"

If you want to add this statue to your collection, it is currently available to pre-order for $180. It is expected to officially arrive sometime between June and August of 2021.

