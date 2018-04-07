‘A Quiet Place’ to Win Opening Weekend at the Box Office

Horror returns to the top of the box courtesy of John Krasinki’s A Quiet Place.

A Quiet Place is projected to open to $45-46 million from 3,508 location this weekend. The film is directed and co-written by Krasinski, who also stars alongside his real-life wife Emily Blunt as two parents trying to protect their children from alien monsters who track humans by sound.

A Quiet Place, which is being released by Paramount Pictures, is far outpacing early projections, which pegged the film for a release closer to $30 million. A Quiet Place earned $19 million on Friday, including $4.3 million from early Thursday previews. The film has earned near-universal critical acclaim, including from ComicBook.com’s own Kofi Outlaw:

“A Quiet Place lives up to the hype as a “must-see” horror film experience. This is a film where sound itself is a jump scare, so it’s definitely recommended you catch this one a theater with the biggest and best sound system available. You won’t regret the investment.”

A Quiet Place was produced on a budget of just $17 million, meaning it should be a big hit for Paramount.

Ready Player One drops to second place in its second weekend, earning $23 million from 4,234 locations. The film has already earned nearly $250 million worldwide. The film was Spielberg’s fifth-highest opening ever.

Marvel’s Black Panther lands in the fourth place spot in its eighth week at the box office. The film earned another $9 million, allowing it to pull ahead of Titanic to become the third highest grossing film ever. The film is already the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time.

1. A Quiet Place

Opening Weekend

Friday: $19 million

Weekend: $46 million

In the modern horror thriller A Quiet Place, a family of four must navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten their survival. If they hear you, they hunt you.

A Quiet Place is directed by John Krasinski, who also stars in the film opposite his real-life wife Emily Blunt. Krasinski also co-wrote the script with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, based on a story by Woods and Beck.

In addition to Krasinski and Blunt, A Quiet Place also stars Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Cade Woodward. The film debuted at SXSW in March.

2. Ready Player One

Week Two

Friday: $6.8 million

Weekend: $23.2 million

Total: $95.1 million

From filmmaker Steven Spielberg comes the science fiction action adventure “Ready Player One,” based on Ernest Cline’s bestseller of the same name, which has become a worldwide phenomenon. The film is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance). When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world.

When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger.

3. Blockers

Opening Weekend

Friday: $7.8 million

Weekend: $20.05 million

Julie, Kayla and Sam are three high school seniors who make a pact to lose their virginity on prom night. Lisa, Mitchell and Hunter are three overprotective parents who flip out when they find out about their daughters’ plans. They soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal — no matter what the cost.

Blockers is directed by Kay Cannon and written by Brian Kehoe, Jim Kehoe, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Eben Russell. The film stars Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, John Cena, Kathryn Newton, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Gideon Adlon.

4. Black Panther

Week Eight

Friday: $2.35 million

Weekend: $8.4 million

Total: $665.3 million

After the death of his father, T’Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king. When a powerful enemy suddenly reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king — and as Black Panther — gets tested when he’s drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people.

Black Panther is directed by Ryan Coogler from a screenplay by Coogler and Joe Robert Cole and stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis

5. Acrimony

Week Two

Friday: $2.46 million

Weekend: $7.55 million

Total: $30.75 million

A faithful wife (Taraji P. Henson) tired of standing by her devious husband (Lyriq Bent) is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed.

Acrimony is produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry. The film stars Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent, Crystle Stewart, Jazmyn Simon, Jay Hunter, Ptosha Storey, Ajiona Alexus, Antonio Madison, Bresha Webb, Danielle Nicolet, Nelson Estevez, and Kendrick Cross.

6. I Can Only Imagine

Week Four

Friday: $2.1 million

Weekend: $7.4 million

Total: $68.1 million

Growing up in Texas, Bart Millard suffers physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father. His childhood and relationship with his dad inspires him to write the hit song “I Can Only Imagine” as singer of the Christian band MercyMe.

I Can Only Imagine is directed by Andrew Erwin and Jon Erwin, and stars J. Michael Finley as Bart Millard, the lead singer who wrote the song that the film is based on, which is the most-played Christian radio single of all time. it also stars Dennis Quaid, Cloris Leachman, and Trace Adkins.

7. Chappaquiddick

Opening Weekend

Friday: $1.9 million

Weekend: $5.6 million

On July 18, 1969, Sen. Ted Kennedy drives his car off of a bridge on Massachusetts’ Chappaquiddick Island. The accident results in the death of passenger Mary Jo Kopechne, a 28-year-old campaign strategist who worked for Kennedy. The ongoing investigation into the mysterious and scandalous events forever alters his political legacy — and ultimately changes the course of presidential history.

Chappaquiddick is directed by John Curran and written by Taylor Allen and Andrew Logan. The film stars Jason Clarke as Senator Ted Kennedy and Kate Mara as Mary Jo Kopechne, as well as Ed Helms, Bruce Dern, Jim Gaffigan, Clancy Brown, and Olivia Thirlby.

8. Sherlock Gnomes

Week Three

Friday: $1.4 million

Weekend: $4.1 million

Total: $33.4 million

After a string of garden gnome disappearances in London, Gnomeo & Juliet look to legendary detective Sherlock Gnomes to solve the case of their missing friends and family.

Sherlock Gnomes is a sequel to 2011’s Gnomeo & Juliet. The animated film stars the voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Mary J. Blige, and Johnny Depp, with Jamie Demetriou, Michael Caine, Maggie Smith, Ashley Jensen, Matt Lucas, Stephen Merchant, Julie Walters, Richard Wilson, Julio Bonet, Ozzy Osbourne, and Dan Starkey. The film is directed by John Stevenson, who also voices Big Boy Gorilla in the movie.

9. Isle of Dogs

Week Three

Friday: $1.4 million

Weekend: 4.6 million

Total: $12 million

When, by executive decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island, 12-year-old Atari sets off alone in a miniature Junior-Turbo Prop and flies across the river in search of his bodyguard-dog, Spots. There, with the assistance of a pack of newly-found mongrel friends, he begins an epic journey that will decide the fate and future of the entire Prefecture.

Isle of Dogs is written, produced and directed by Wes Anderson. The film’s voice cast includes Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Courtney B. Vance, Fisher Stevens, Harvey Keitel, Liev Schreiber, Bob Balaban, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, F. Murray Abraham, Frank Wood and Yoko Ono.

10. Pacific Rim: Uprising

Week Three

Friday: $1.28 million

Weekend: $4.3 million

Total: $54.4 million

Jake Pentecost is a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against the monstrous Kaiju. Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through cities and bring the world to its knees, Jake is given one last chance by his estranged sister, Mako Mori, to live up to his father’s legacy.

Directed by Steven S. DeKnight, Pacific Rim: Uprising is the sequel to 2013’s Pacific Rim. The film stars John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny, Jing Tian, Adria Arjona, Zhang Jin, Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day, and Burn Gorman.