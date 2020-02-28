First A Quiet Place Part II Clip Lands Online to Announce Tickets Going on Sale

RUN!!#AQuietPlace Part II tickets are now on sale: https://t.co/W1HU1IWzRO Let this exclusive clip set the tension. pic.twitter.com/ixPwLrY4wY — Fandango (@Fandango) February 28, 2020

Fans will finally be able to check out A Quiet Place Part II in just a few short weeks, with the announcement that tickets are now on sale coinciding with the release of an all-new clip from the film. The clip sees Emily Blunt’s character attempting to make her way through a damaged fence, only to accidentally trigger an improvised alarm that someone has created, likely putting her and her whole family at risk of being attacked by otherworldly beasts. An abbreviated version of this sequence has appeared in the film’s trailers. Check out the clip above and see A Quiet Place Part II in theaters on March 20th.

In the new film, “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original film was directed by and starred John Krasinski, who was previously apprehensive about returning for a follow-up film. Once the sequel began to take shape, the filmmaker noted that, while other franchises might focus on specific characters and their continued adventures to extend a narrative’s lifespan, the conceit of this universe will allow it to potentially expand exponentially.

“The thought that occurred to me, that really excited me about it, was that most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain,” Krasinski shared with Deadline. “You take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them. We have the exact opposite setup. We have the world, and you can drop whoever you want into that world and everyone feels connected to it. The reason I decided to go back, in the end, was this world is so rich, and it’s so much fun to explore. There are so many different things to see now. Everyone else in the world is experiencing this, so I’m curious to see what that looks like from another perspective.”

A Quiet Place Part II lands in theaters on March 20th.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!