A Quiet Place Part II on Track to Open With $60 Million, Besting Original Film

In 2018, A Quiet Place went on to become one of the more financially and critically successful genre films of the year, leading to this year's A Quiet Place Part II, which is currently on pace to open to approximately $60 million, per Deadline. This would mark for an opening that's even stronger than the original film, which earned $50.2 million in its opening weekend on the way to a worldwide haul of $341 million. What makes this film's opening more impressive is that, while the original film opened at the South by Southwest Film Festival and earned immensely positive buzz, Part II has yet to earn any reactions, relying solely on the strength of the original film and first trailers. A Quiet Place Part II lands in theaters on March 20th.

In the new film, "Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path."

The original film starred and was directed by John Krasinski, who also gave the original script from Scott Beck and Bryan Woods a rewrite. While the filmmaker was initially apprehensive about delivering a follow-up film, he previously revealed that he may have included Easter eggs in this film that could allow for a third film in the series.

“I set up a couple of tiny little Easter eggs in [Part II] that not only explain more about [the original], but would allow for more mythology,” Krasinski shared with Total Film. “But, being a Boston Catholic, I can’t be like, ‘Yeah, of course, there’ll be a third!’ No, not at all.”

Despite the studio clearly having confidence in the filmmaker, he admits that he hasn't had conversations about a potential third film.

“I haven’t heard from the studio that they want a third one,” Krasinski confessed. “But the good news is that the studio and I are on the same page in that this isn’t one of those franchises where we keep pumping them out if they make money. I think we’ve proven that this is an original idea that is really beloved by people in a way that… I don’t want to break that promise to people.”

