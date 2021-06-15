Alien 5: Even More Concept Art From Unmade Neill Blomkamp Sequel Revealed

✖

A couple weeks after some fresh concept art from Neill Blomkamp's failed attempt at a fifth Alien movie arrived even more images of what might have been have appeared online. Like with previous images from the movie, artist Geoffroy Thoorens has released more pieces of concept art from the film which had the director of District 9 attached to helm and Sigourney Weaver set to return as Ellen Ripley. The film would have reportedly picked up after the events of James Cameron's Aliens and ignored the events of Alien 3 and Alien: Resurrection. AvP Galaxy noticed these new pieces of art which you can find below.

The images feature some huge cities falling prey to something (Xenomorph invasion perhaps?) and the infection of several people by the facehuggers. Among the most compelling images from what could have appeared in the film is an image that suggests Ripley battles an Alien Queen an all-new type of suit. Rather than wearing the power loader that she had in Aliens, Ripley appears to be piloting a mech-type suit that resembles another Alien Queen. Whether it's organic and actually made from the body of an Alien is unclear. Check them out below!

"We almost started to do it when I was working with James Cameron. But by the time we were put off by Fox, Neill had gotten so many jobs that we’d have to wait probably," Weaver previously shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "I’m busy doing Avatar 4and 5. I love working with Neill and I think he’d do a terrific job, and James Cameron really thinks it’s a great idea, so you never know. Right now, I think Neill’s got like three projects going at once."

Ahead of the release of the 2012 prequel movie Prometheus, Blomkamp began to discuss his intentions for an Alien 5, which would have been a direct sequel to Aliens, negating the events of the two Alien sequels that were less well received by fans and critics alike. Among the many reasons that audiences didn't respond to Alien 3, that it opened with the deaths of beloved characters fans immediately took to Blomkamp's ideas, even if most of what he teased fans with was concept art he created.

Franchise producer Walter Hill previously claimed he was still working on an idea for a fifth Alien movie, though since a TV series on Hulu is currently in the works it's unclear what the next step for the franchise will be.