Full FearFest Schedule of Horror Movies on AMC Released for October

There are a number of ways that Halloween fans can get into the spirit of the season in the coming weeks, and while many fans might be scouring streaming services to find their favorite horror movies, AMC will make sure they are right at your fingertips with its upcoming FearFest celebration. Given the number of options available to fans on streaming services, it can be overwhelming trying to find your favorite film, with AMC taking those decisions off the table and delivering a variety of unsettling stories to prepare you for All Hallow's Eve. AMC's FearFest kicks off on October 1st.

Fans will be able to check out a number of beloved films throughout October, including entries in the Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Friday the 13th franchises. There will also be themed days that are devoted to the likes of Stephen King or specific franchises, while fans can also expect broadcasts of TV series The Walking Dead, Eli Roth's History of Horror, and Interview with the Vampire.

Scroll down for the full FearFest schedule on AMC.