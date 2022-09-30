Full FearFest Schedule of Horror Movies on AMC Released for October
There are a number of ways that Halloween fans can get into the spirit of the season in the coming weeks, and while many fans might be scouring streaming services to find their favorite horror movies, AMC will make sure they are right at your fingertips with its upcoming FearFest celebration. Given the number of options available to fans on streaming services, it can be overwhelming trying to find your favorite film, with AMC taking those decisions off the table and delivering a variety of unsettling stories to prepare you for All Hallow's Eve. AMC's FearFest kicks off on October 1st.
Fans will be able to check out a number of beloved films throughout October, including entries in the Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Friday the 13th franchises. There will also be themed days that are devoted to the likes of Stephen King or specific franchises, while fans can also expect broadcasts of TV series The Walking Dead, Eli Roth's History of Horror, and Interview with the Vampire.
Scroll down for the full FearFest schedule on AMC.
October 1-3
Saturday, October 1st
- 6 a.m. ET – Underworld: Evolution
- 8 a.m. ET – Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- 10 a.m. ET – Underworld: Awakening
- 12 p.m. ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
- 2 p.m. ET – Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers
- 4 p.m. ET – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
- 6 p.m. ET – Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
- 8 p.m. ET – Halloween (1978)
- 10 p.m. ET – Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Sunday, October 2nd
- 12 a.m. ET – Halloween: Resurrection
- 2 a.m. ET – Fright Night
- 4:30 a.m. ET – Eli Roth's History of Horror
- 5:30 a.m. ET – Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
- 8 a.m. ET – Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers
- 10 a.m. ET – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
- 12 p.m. ET – Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
- 2 p.m. ET – Halloween: Resurrection
- 4 p.m. ET – Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- 6 p.m. ET – Halloween (1978)
- 8 p.m. ET – The Walking Dead
- 9 p.m. ET - The Walking Dead
- 10 p.m. ET – Interview with the Vampire (TV Series Premiere)
- 11:30 p.m. ET – Talking Dead
Monday, October 3rd
- 12:30 a.m. ET – The Walking Dead
- 1:30 a.m. ET - Interview with the Vampire
- 2:50 a.m. ET - The Walking Dead
- 4 a.m. ET - Talking Dead
- 5 a.m. ET – Corridors of Blood
- 9 a.m. ET – Eli Roth's History of Horror
- 10 a.m. ET – Village of the Damned
- 12:15 p.m. ET – Orphan
- 3 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th (1980)
- 5 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th, Part 2
- 7 p.m. ET – Thirteen Ghosts
- 10 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th (1980)
October 4-6
Tuesday, October 4th
- 1 a.m. ET – The Walking Dead
- 2 a.m. ET – Creepshow
- 4:30 a.m. ET – The Walking Dead
- 5:34 a.m. ET – The Creation of the Humanoids
- 9 a.m. ET – Eli Roth's History of Horror
- 10 a.m. ET – Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering
- 12 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th, Part 2
- 2 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th Part III
- 4 p.m. ET – Thirteen Ghosts
- 6 p.m. ET – Candyman
- 8 p.m. ET – Trick 'R Treat
- 10 p.m. ET – Jeepers Creepers
Wednesday, October 5th
- 12 a.m. ET – Interview with the Vampire
- 1:30 a.m. ET – The Walking Dead
- 2:30 a.m. ET – Talking Dead
- 3:30 a.m. ET - The Walking Dead
- 4:30 a.m. ET - The Walking Dead
- 9 a.m. ET – How to Make a Monster
- 9:15 a.m. ET – Invasion of the Neptune Man
- 9:30 a.m. ET – Candyman
- 11:30 a.m. ET – Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh
- 1:30 p.m. ET – Trick 'r Treat
- 3:30 p.m. ET – Jeepers Creepers
- 5:30 p.m. ET – The Last House on the Left
- 8 p.m. – A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
- 10 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th (2009)
Thursday, October 6th
- 12 a.m. ET – The Exorcist
- 2:45 a.m. ET - Tales of the Walking Dead
- 4:50 a.m. ET - Tales of the Walking Dead
- 9 a.m. ET – The Haunting
- 11:15 a.m. ET – The Grudge
- 1:30 p.m. ET – The Last House on the Left
- 4 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th (2009)
- 6 p.m. ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
- 8 p.m. ET – The Conjuring
- 10:30 p.m. ET – House of Wax
October 7-9
Friday, October 7th
- 1 a.m. ET – Tales of the Walking Dead
- 2 a.m. ET – Tales of the Walking Dead
- 3 a.m. ET - The Walking Dead
- 4 a.m. ET - The Walking Dead
- 5:14 a.m. ET – Violent Midnight
- 5:29 a.m. ET – Voodoo Woman
- 9 a.m. ET – Piranha 3DD
- 10:45 a.m. ET – Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
- 12:30 p.m. ET – Cabin Fever
- 2:30 p.m. ET – House of Wax
- 5 p.m. ET – The Conjuring
- 7:30 p.m. ET – Poltergeist (1982)
- 10 p.m. ET – Creepshow
- 11:10 p.m. ET – The Walking Dead
Saturday, October 8th
- 12:20 a.m. ET - Creepshow
- 1:30 a.m. ET - Poltergeist (1982)
- 4 a.m. ET - Creepshow
- 5:15 a.m. ET - The Walking Dead
- 6:15 a.m. ET – The Prophecy
- 8:30 a.m. ET – The Prophecy II
- 10:30 a.m. ET – Land of the Dead
- 12:30 p.m. ET – Dawn of the Dead (2004)
- 3 p.m. ET – Final Destination 5
- 5 p.m. ET – The Final Destination
- 7 p.m. ET – Final Destination
- 9 p.m. ET – Final Destination 2
- 11 p.m. ET – Final Destination 3
Sunday, October 9th
- 1 a.m. ET - Interview with the Vampire
- 2:39 a.m. ET – Cujo
- 4:39 a.m. ET – Pet Sematary
- 6:39 a.m. ET – Firestarter
- 9:09 a.m. ET – Thinner
- 11:09 a.m. ET – Silver Bullet
- 1:09 p.m. ET – Carrie (1976)
- 3:24 p.m. ET – Misery
- 5:54 p.m. ET – Christine (1983)
- 8 p.m. ET – The Walking Dead
- 9 p.m. ET - The Walking Dead
- 10 p.m. ET - Interview with the Vampire
- 11:15 p.m. ET - Talking Dead
October 10-12
Monday, October 10th
- 12:15 a.m. ET – The Walking Dead
- 1:20 a.m. ET – Interview with the Vampire
- 2:30 a.m. ET - The Walking Dead
- 3:35 a.m. ET - Talking Dead
- 4:35 a.m. ET - The Walking Dead
- 9:30 a.m. ET – Lost Souls
- 11:45 a.m. ET – The Rite
- 2:15 p.m. ET – The Exorcist
- 5 p.m. ET – Jeepers Creepers
- 7 p.m. ET – Trick 'r Treat
- 10 p.m. ET - Jeepers Creepers
Tuesday, October 11th
- 1:10 a.m. ET – The Walking Dead
- 2:20 a.m. ET – Talking Dead
- 3:30 a.m. ET - Fear the Walking Dead
- 4:40 a.m. ET - Fear the Walking Dead
- 9 a.m. ET - The Walking Dead
- 10 a.m. ET – Dracula III: Legacy
- 12 p.m. ET – Pumpkinhead
- 2 p.m. ET – Body Snatchers
- 4 p.m. ET – Trick 'r Treat
- 6 p.m. ET – Lake Placid
- 8 p.m. ET – Jaws
- 11 p.m. ET – Jaws 2
Wednesday, October 12th
- 2:30 a.m. ET – Fear the Walking Dead
- 3:40 a.m. ET - Fear the Walking Dead
- 4:46 a.m. ET – Eli Roth's History of Horror
- 9 a.m. – Piranha 3D
- 9:45 a.m. ET – Tremors
- 11:45 a.m. ET – Tremors II: Aftershocks
- 2 p.m. ET – Lake Placid
- 4 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter
- 6 p.m. ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
- 8 p.m. ET – Halloween (1978)
- 10 p.m. ET – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
October 13-15
Thursday, October 13th
- 12 a.m. ET – Interview with the Vampire
- 2:15 a.m. ET - Fear the Walking Dead
- 3:25 a.m. ET - Fear the Walking Dead
- 4:30 a.m. ET - Fear the Walking Dead
- 9 a.m. ET – Eli Roth's History of Horror
- 10 a.m. ET – Underworld: Blood Wars
- 12 p.m. ET – Underworld: Awakening
- 2 p.m. ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
- 4 p.m. ET – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
- 6 p.m. ET – Halloween (1978)
- 8 p.m. ET – Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- 10 p.m. ET – Halloween: Resurrection
Friday, October 14th
- 2:30 a.m. ET – Creepshow
- 3:45 a.m. ET - Fear the Walking Dead
- 4:45 a.m. ET - Fear the Walking Dead
- 9 a.m. ET – Eli Roth's History of Horror
- 10 a.m. ET – Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers
- 12 p.m. ET – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
- 2 p.m. ET – Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
- 4 p.m. ET – Halloween: Resurrection
- 6 p.m. ET – Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- 8 p.m. ET – Halloween (1978)
- 10 p.m. ET – Creepshow
- 11 p.m. ET - The Walking Dead
Saturday, October 15th
- 12:10 a.m. ET – Creepshow
- 1:16 a.m. ET – Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- 3:16 a.m. ET - Creepshow
- 4:30 a.m. ET – Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
- 7 a.m. ET – Pet Sematary
- 9 a.m. ET – Fright Night
- 11:30 a.m. ET – Gremlins
- 2 p.m. ET – Child's Play
- 4 p.m. ET – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
- 6 p.m. ET – Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
- 8 p.m. ET – Poltergeist
- 10:30 p.m. ET – Christine
October 16-18
Sunday, October 16th
- 12:30 a.m. ET – Friday the 13th
- 2:30 a.m. ET – Silver Bullet
- 4:54 a.m. ET – Creepshow
- 7:54 a.m. ET – Misery
- 10:24 a.m. ET – The Last House on the Left
- 12:54 p.m. ET – House of Wax
- 3:24 p.m. ET – The Conjuring
- 5:54 p.m. ET – Thirteen Ghosts
- 7:54 p.m. ET – The Walking Dead
- 9 p.m. ET – The Walking Dead
- 10:08 p.m. ET - Interview with the Vampire
- 11:10 p.m. ET - Talking Dead
Monday, October 17th
- 12:10 a.m. ET – The Walking Dead
- 1:17 a.m. ET - Interview with the Vampire
- 2:20 a.m. ET – The Walking Dead
- 3:25 a.m. ET - Talking Dead
- 4:45 a.m. ET - The Walking Dead
- 9 a.m. ET – The Creation of the Humanoids
- 9:15 a.m. ET – Corridors of Blood
- 9:30 a.m. ET – They
- 11:30 a.m. ET – Pet Sematary
- 1:30 p.m. ET – The Conjuring
- 4 p.m. ET – Thirteen Ghosts
- 6 p.m. ET – Candyman
- 8 p.m. ET – Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- 10 p.m. ET – Halloween: Resurrection
Tuesday, October 18th
- 12 a.m. ET – Child's Play
- 2 a.m. ET – Fear the Walking Dead
- 3:10 a.m. ET – Fear the Walking Dead
- 4:15 a.m. ET - Fear the Walking Dead
- 5:19 a.m. ET – Invasion of the Neptune Men
- 9 a.m. ET – Eli Roth's History of Horror
- 10 a.m. ET – Pet Sematary
- 12 p.m. ET – Pet Sematary Two
- 2 p.m. ET – Candyman
- 4 p.m. ET – Halloween: Resurrection
- 6 p.m. ET – Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- 8 p.m. ET – Halloween (1978)
- 10 p.m.ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
October 19-21
Wednesday, October 19th
- 12 a.m. ET – Fright Night
- 2:30 a.m. ET – Fear the Walking Dead
- 3:30 a.m. ET – Fear the Walking Dead
- 4:37 a.m. ET - Fear the Walking Dead
- 9 a.m. ET – How to Make a Monster
- 9:15 a.m. ET – Invasion of the Neptune Men
- 9:30 a.m. ET – Dracula 2000
- 11:30 a.m. ET – Dracula II: Ascension
- 1:30 p.m. ET – Fright Night
- 4 p.m. ET – Halloween (1978)
- 6 p.m. ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
- 8 p.m. ET – House of Wax
- 10:30 p.m. ET – Jeepers Creepers
Thursday, October 20th
- 12:30 a.m. ET – Interview with the Vampire
- 1:30 a.m. ET - The Walking Dead
- 2:40 a.m. ET - Talking Dead
- 3:40 a.m. ET - Fear the Walking Dead
- 4:45 a.m. ET - Fear the Walking Dead
- 9:30 a.m. ET – Children of the Corn: Revelation
- 11:30 a.m. ET – Amityville: The Awakening
- 1:30 p.m. ET – Cabin Fever
- 3:30 p.m. ET – House of Wax
- 6 p.m. ET – Jeepers Creepers
- 8 p.m. ET – Thirteen Ghosts
- 10 p.m. ET – Poltergeist
Friday, October 21st
- 12:30 a.m. ET – Christine
- 2:30 a.m. ET – Tales of the Walking Dead
- 3:30 a.m. ET - Tales of the Walking Dead
- 4:35 a.m. ET - Creepshow
- 9:15 a.m. ET – Violent Midnight
- 9:30 a.m. ET – I, Frankenstein
- 11:30 a.m. ET – Cloverfield
- 1:30 p.m. ET – Christine
- 3:30 p.m. ET – Thirteen Ghosts
- 5:30 p.m. ET – Poltergeist
- 8 p.m. ET – Trick 'r Treat
- 10 p.m. ET - Creepshow
- 11 p.m. ET - The Walking Dead
October 22-24
Saturday, October 22nd
- 12:10 a.m. ET – Creepshow
- 1:14 a.m. ET – Misery
- 3:45 a.m. ET – Creepshow
- 5 a.m. ET – The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
- 7 a.m. ET – Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter
- 9 a.m. ET – Friday the 13th: A New Beginning
- 11 a.m. ET – Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
- 1 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
- 3 p.m.ET – Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
- 5 p.m. ET – Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday
- 7 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th (2009)
- 9 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th
- 11 p.m. ET - Friday the 13th, Part II
Sunday, October 23rd
- 1 a.m. ET – Friday the 13th – Part III
- 3 a.m. ET – The Exorcist
- 5:52 a.m. ET – Thinner
- 7:52 a.m. ET – Child's Play
- 9:52 a.m. ET – Final Destination 5
- 11:52 a.m. ET – The Final Destination
- 1:52 p.m. ET – Final Destination
- 3:52 p.m. ET – Final Destination 2
- 5:52 p.m. ET – Final Destination 3
- 7:52 p.m. ET - The Walking Dead
- 9 p.m. ET - The Walking Dead
- 10 p.m. ET - Interview with the Vampire
- 11:05 p.m. ET - Talking Dead
Monday, October 24th
- 12:05 a.m. ET – The Walking Dead
- 1:10 a.m. ET - Interview with the Vampire
- 2:10 a.m. ET - The Walking Dead
- 3:13 a.m. ET - Talking Dead
- 4:13 a.m. ET - The Walking Dead
- 9 a.m. ET – Graveyard Shift
- 11 a.m. ET – Cujo
- 1 p.m. ET – Jaws
- 4 p.m. ET – Lake Placid
- 6 p.m. ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
- 8 p.m. ET – Trick 'r Treat
- 10 p.m. ET – The Conjuring
October 25-27
Tuesday, October 25th
- 12:30 a.m. ET – Interview with the Vampire
- 1:32 a.m. ET – The Walking Dead: World Beyond
- 2:40 a.m. ET - The Walking Dead: World Beyond
- 3:40 a.m. ET - The Walking Dead: World Beyond
- 4:45 a.m. ET - The Walking Dead: World Beyond
- 9 a.m. ET – Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice
- 11 a.m. ET – Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest
- 1 p.m. ET – The Rite
- 3:30 p.m. ET – The Conjuring
- 6 p.m. ET – Jeepers Creepers
- 8 p.m. ET – Thirteen Ghosts
- 10 p.m. ET – House of Wax
Wednesday, October 26th
- 12:30 a.m. ET – Jeepers Creepers
- 2:30 a.m. ET - The Walking Dead: World Beyond
- 3:30 a.m. ET - The Walking Dead: World Beyond
- 4:30 a.m. ET - The Walking Dead: World Beyond
- 5:45 a.m. ET – How to Make a Monster
- 9:15 a.m. ET – Corridors of Blood
- 9:30 a.m. ET – Night of the Living Dead (1990)
- 11:30 a.m. ET – House of the Dead
- 1:30 p.m. ET – House of Wax
- 4 p.m. ET – Thirteen Ghosts
- 6 p.m. – Friday the 13th (2009)
- 8 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th
- 10 p.m. ET - Friday the 13th, Part 2
Thursday, October 27th
- 12 a.m. ET – Friday the 13th (2009)
- 2 a.m. ET – The Walking Dead: World Beyond
- 3 a.m. ET – The Walking Dead: World Beyond
- 4 a.m. ET - The Walking Dead: World Beyond
- 9 a.m. ET – An American Werewolf in London
- 11 a.m. ET – Silver Bullet
- 1 p.m. ET – Gremlins
- 3:30 p.m. ET – Child's Play
- 5:30 p.m. ET – The Last House on the Left
- 8 p.m. ET – Final Destination
- 10 p.m ET – Final Destination 2
October 28-31
Friday, October 28th
- 12 a.m. ET – Final Destination 3
- 2 a.m. ET – The Walking Dead
- 3 a.m. ET – Talking Dead
- 4 a.m. ET – Creepshow
- 9 a.m. ET – Eli Roth's History of Horror
- 10 a.m. – The Apparition
- 12 p.m. – Amityville: The Awakening
- 2 p.m. ET – Final Destination
- 4 p.m. ET – Final Destination 2
- 6 p.m. ET – Final Destination 3
- 8 p.m. ET – The Final Destination
- 10 p.m. ET - Creepshow
- 11:15 p.m. ET - The Walking Dead
Saturday, October 29th
- 12:20 a.m. ET – Creepshow
- 1:37 a.m. ET – Final Destination 5
- 3:35 a.m. ET - Creepshow
- 5 a.m. ET – Eli Roth's History of Horror
- 6 a.m. ET – Orphan
- 8:45 a.m. ET – Christine
- 10:45 a.m. ET – The Exorcist
- 1:30 p.m. ET – Trick 'r Treat
- 3:30 p.m. ET – House of Wax
- 6 p.m. ET – Thirteen Ghosts
- 8 p.m. ET- Halloween (1978)
- 10 p.m. ET – Poltergeist
Sunday, October 30th
- 12:30 a.m. ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
- 2:30 a.m. ET – Friday the 13th
- 4:30 a.m. ET – Eli Roth's History of Horror
- 5:30 a.m. ET – Poltergeist
- 7:57 a.m. ET – Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers
- 9:57 a.m. ET – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
- 11:57 a.m. ET – Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
- 1:57 p.m. ET – Halloween: Resurrection
- 3:57 p.m. ET – Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- 5:57 p.m. ET – Halloween (1978)
- 7:57 p.m. ET – The Walking Dead
- 9 p.m. ET - The Walking Dead
- 10:10 p.m. ET - Interview with the Vampire
- 11:15 p.m. ET - Talking Dead
Monday, October 31st
- 12:15 a.m. ET – The Walking Dead
- 1:22 a.m. ET - Interview with the Vampire
- 2:26 a.m. ET – The Walking Dead
- 9 a.m. ET – Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers
- 11 a.m. ET – Halloween: Resurrection
- 1 p.m. ET – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
- 3 p.m. ET – Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
- 5 p.m. ET – Halloween (1978)
- 7 p.m. ET – Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- 9 p.m. ET – Halloween: Resurrection
- 11 p.m. ET – Halloween (1978)
